State capitol protest

More than 100 people gathered March 30, 2022 at the state Capitol to protest the use of eminent domain for liquid carbon pipelines.

 Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans can expect to see their state legislators discuss changes to carbon pipeline laws in the upcoming legislative session, House Speaker Pat Grassley said in an interview.

Iowa’s future carbon pipelines were a divisive topic on the campaign trail in 2022. Three companies are in the process of working to build more than 2,000 miles of liquid carbon pipelines through Iowa, which would transport captured carbon emissions to other states to be pumped underground.

Robin Opsahl is an Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter covering the state Legislature and politics. Robin has experience covering government, elections and more at media organizations including Roll Call, the Sacramento Bee and the Wausau Daily Herald, in addition to working on multimedia projects, newsletters and visualizations. They were a political reporter for the Des Moines Register covering the Iowa caucuses leading up to the 2020 presidential election, assisting with the Register’s Iowa Poll, and reporting on Iowa’s 4th District elections. This article appeared on Jan. 6 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.