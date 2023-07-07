Mark your calendars! The Iowa Irish Fest three-day event schedule has been released! The 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest, held annually in downtown Waterloo, is back and better than ever! We’re excited to announce the schedule for some of our major events, including musical acts, fun and educational workshops, family-friendly activities and more!
Friday, August 4 (4 p.m. – Midnight)
• Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage (Located on Park Avenue)
o 4 – 4:30 p.m.: Ceremonial Procession – Festival Opening
o 4:30 – 5 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers
o 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.: Shane Hennessy
o 7 – 8 p.m.: Colm Keegan Band & King and Queen Announcement
o 8:30 – 9:45 p.m.: Seo Linn
o 10:30 p.m. – Midnight.: HEADLINER Scythian
• Lincoln Savings Bank Stage (Located on Lafayette Street)
o 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard
o 6 – 6:30 p.m.: Foy Irish Dancers, Des Moines
o 7 – 8 p.m.: Dublin City Ramblers
o 8:30 – 9:45 p.m.: Screaming Orphans
o 10:30 p.m. – Midnight: Doolin’
• Van G Miller Family Foundation Traditional Music Stage Tent
o 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Ian Gould
o 6 – 7 p.m.: The Black Donnellys
o 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.: Sorcha
o 9 – 9:30 p.m.: Foy Irish Dancers, Des Moines
o 10 – 11:30 p.m.: Gadan
• B&M Dillon Pub Stage (Cultural Village, 4th Street)
o 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: Crowfoot Rakes
o 8 – 9 p.m.: Kellen O’Cullom
o 9 – 10 p.m.: Trad Music Session
• Jameson’s Stage (Jameson’s Public House, 4th Street)
o 4 – 5 p.m.: The Lads
o 5:30 – 7 p.m.: Kellen O’Cullom
o 9 p.m. – Midnight: Wylde Nept
• COR Building
o 4:15 – 5 p.m.: Alternative Tuning on the Fiddle for Playing Irish Music with Gadan (Bring your fiddle!)
o 5:15 – 6 p.m.: Irish Mythology with Colm Keegan
o 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.: Irish Rebel Songs Part One with Davy Holden
• Family Area Stage
o 5 – 5:45 p.m.: Irish Language for Kids with Seo Linn
o 6 – 6:45 p.m.: Introduction to Rugby with the Bremer County Bucks
o 7:15 – 8 p.m.: Highland Games Introduction and Demonstration
• Elks Club
o 5 – 5:45 p.m.: Whiskey Master Class – WOW (World of Whiskey) *
o 5 – 5:45 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop with Head Distiller of Cedar Ridge Whiskey Murphy Quint *
o 6 – 6:30 p.m.: POP UP with Blame Not the Bard
o 6 – 6:45 p.m.: Irish Whiskey Master Class *
o 7 – 7:45 p.m.: Irish Whiskey Master Class *
o 7 – 7:45 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop with Five Farms – Irish Cream Cocktails *
• Travel & Tour
o 4:30 – 5:15 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop with Five Farms – Irish Cream Class *
o 5:45 – 6:30 p.m.: Scuba in Ireland with Jenn Bruns
o 7 – 9:00 p.m.: Black Donnellys present “This Is My Home” documentary, Q&A to follow
• Lincoln Park
o 4 – 6 p.m.: Street Performer, Celtic Kilroy, Human Statue
o 5 – 10 p.m.: The Guinness Experience in the Pub with music from 7 – 9 p.m.
o 7 – 8 p.m.: Blacksmith Competition “Forge Off”
Saturday, August 5 (10 a.m. – Midnight)
• Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage
o 11:30 a.m. – Noon: Chicago Police Department Pipes and Drums
o 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.: Dublin City Ramblers
o 1:45 – 2:30 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers & Local Dance Kids
o 3 – 4 p.m.: Aoife Scott
o 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Doolin
o 5:35 – 5:45 p.m.: Highland Games Trophy Awards *
o 6:15 – 7:15 p.m.: Screaming Orphans
o 8 – 9:15 p.m.: Scythian
o 10 – 11:30 p.m.: HEADLINER Multi-Band “Mixtape” Event
• Lincoln Savings Bank Stage
o 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Wylde Nept
o 1 – 1:30 p.m.: Champagne Academy of Irish Dance, North Liberty
o 2 – 3 p.m.: Shane Hennessy
o 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.: Gadan
o 5 – 6:15 p.m.: The Black Donnellys
o 6:45 – 8 p.m.: Seo Linn
o 8 – 8:15 p.m.: “Best Legs in a Kilt” Contest *
o 8:30 – 9:45 p.m.: Colm Keegan Band
o 10:30 p.m. – Midnight: Tallymoore
• Van G Miller Family Foundation Traditional Music Stage Tent
o 11 a.m. – Noon: Hannah Flowers - Harp
o 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.: Scythian Kids Show
o 2 – 3 p.m.: Battle of the Iowa Irish Bands Winner
o 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.: Ian Gould
o 5 – 5:30 p.m.: Champagne Academy of Irish Dance, North Liberty
o 6 – 7:15 p.m.: Kellen O’Cullom
o 7:45 – 9 p.m.: Gadan
o 9:30 – 11 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard
• B&M Dillon Pub Stage
o 2 – 3 p.m.: Stu Ryan O’Brien
o 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.: Kobara
o 5 – 6 p.m.: Hannah Flowers - Harp
o 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: Sorcha
o 8 – 9 p.m.: Crowfoot Rakes
o 9:15 – 10:15 p.m.: Music Session led by Des Moines Irish Session
• Jameson’s Stage
o Noon – 2 p.m.: Exorna
o 3 – 5 p.m.: Balleyheigue
o 6 – 8 p.m.: Tallymoore
o 9 – Midnight: Wylde Nept
• COR Building
o 10 – 10:45 a.m.: Fiddle Workshop with Blame Not the Bard (Bring your fiddle!)
o 11:15 a.m. – Noon: Irish Tunes with a Five-String Clawhammer Banjo with Gadan (Bring your banjo!)
o 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.: Irish Language for Adults with Seo Linn
o 1:45 – 2:30 p.m.: Irish Rebel Songs Part Two with Davy Holden
o 3 – 3:45 p.m.: Harp Tunes Workshop with Hannah Flowers (Bring any of your instruments!)
o 4:15 – 5 p.m.: Guitar Accompaniment for Traditional Irish Music with Shane Hennessy (Bring your guitar!)
o 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.: Irish Language for Beginners with Rang Gaelige San Cedar Valley
o 6:45 – 7:30 p.m.: Intermediate Bodhrán Drum with Doolin’ (Bring your drums!)
• Family Area Stage
o 10:30 – 11:15 a.m.: Family Crest Workshop with Ian Gould
o 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Tin Whistle for Beginners & Children with Dan Vaughn
o 1 – 3 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Search Show
o 6 – 6:45 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers Meet & Greet Workshop
• Elks Club
o 9 – 9:45 a.m.: Whiskey Workshop with Five Farms Irish Cream (Irish Coffee) *
o 10 – 10:45 a.m.: Irish Whiskey Master Class *
o 10:45 – 11:30 a.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Charcuterie Board & Whiskey Pairing with Darian Everding and Mike Hoversten *
o 1:45 – 2:30 p.m.: Whiskey Master Class – WOW (World of Whiskey) *
o 2:30 – 3:15 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop – The Science of Glassware Tasting with Amanda Korth *
o 3 – 3:30 p.m.: POP UP with Blame Not the Bard
o 3:15 – 4 p.m.: Irish Whiskey Master Class *
o 4 – 4:45 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Women & Whiskey with Darian Everding *
o 4:45 – 5:30 p.m.: Spot on Irish Whiskey *
o 5 – 5:30 p.m.: POP UP with Blame Not the Bard
o 6 – 6:45 p.m.: Keeper’s Heart Master Class with Head Distiller Kate Douglas *
o 7:30 – 8:15 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Irish Cream Cocktails with Five Farms *
• Travel & Tour
o 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Paint & Sip with Alisha Brush
o 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Cultural Bus Tour of Ireland and Meet & Greet with the Screaming Orphans
o 12:45 – 1:30 p.m.: “Right Across the Middle” & “Soccer Invasion” with Ian Gould
o 2 – 2:45 p.m.: “Around Ireland” with Colm Keegan
o 3:15—4 p.m.: Applying for Irish Citizenship and Passport with the Consulate of Ireland
o 4:30 – 5:15 p.m.: Sean McGuinness of Dublin City Ramblers Workshop
o 5:45—6:30 p.m.: Ireland with Michael Londra
o 7 – 9 p.m.: Black Donnellys present “This Is My Home” documentary, Q&A to follow
• Lincoln Park
o 8 a.m.: Blood Mary and Molly & Irish Cream Tent outside Jameson’s
o 8 a.m. (Registration), 9 a.m. (start): High Nelly Bike Rally
o 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Rugby Tournament at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex (Shuttle available)
o 8:30 am.: ShamRock N’ Fun Run Registration
o 10 – 11 a.m.: ShamRock N’ Fun Run
o 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Highland Games
o 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.: Forge/Blacksmithing Presentation & Shop
o 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.: The Guinness Experience in the Pub (Classes: Noon – 7 p.m., Music from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.)
o Noon – 3 p.m.: Street Performer, Celtic Kilroy, Human Statue
o 2:15 – 3:15 p.m.: Blacksmith Competition “Forge Off”
o 5 – 6 p.m.: Hurling Demonstration
o 5 – 6 p.m.: Blacksmith Competition “Forge Off” with Kinfe Handling Demonstration
Sunday, August 6 (8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
• Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage
o 10 – 11 a.m.: Mass
o 11:30 a.m. – Noon: Trinity Irish Dancers with Dan Vaughn
o 12:30 – 2 p.m.: The Celtic Tenors
o 2:30 – 3:45 p.m.: Screaming Orphans
o 4:30 – 6 p.m.: HEADLINER Gaelic Storm
• Lincoln Savings Bank Stage
o 11 – 11:30 a.m.: McNulty School of Irish Dance, Dubuque
o Noon – 1 p.m.: Shane Hennessy
o 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Aoife Scott
o 3 – 4 p.m.: Colm Keegan Band
o 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Doolin’
• Van G Miller Family Foundation Traditional Music Stage Tent
o 11 a.m. – Noon: Hannah Flowers - Harp
o 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard
o 2 – 3 p.m.: Songs & Stories Q&A with the Dublin City Ramblers
o 3:30 – 4 p.m.: McNulty School of Irish Dance, Dubuque
o 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Gadan
• B&M Dillon Pub Stage
o 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Irish Pub Sing-Along with Stu Ryan O’Brien
o 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Kellen O’Cullom
o 3 – 4 p.m.: Ian Gould
• Jameson’s Stage
o 9 – 11 a.m.: Exorna
o Noon – 2 p.m.: Tallymoore
o 3 – 4 p.m.: Kellen O’Cullom
• COR Building
o 9 – 9:45 a.m.: Whiskey Workshop – Whiskey, Mimosas & Yoga with Kelsey Hahn & Gray Lane Yoga *
o 11:15 a.m. – Noon: Rhythm Bones Workshop with Celtic Kilroy
o 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.: Irish Rebel Songs Part Three with Davy Holden and Seo Linn
o 1:45 – 2:30 p.m.: Intermediate Penny whistle with Doolin’ (Bring your whistle!)
o 3 – 3:45 p.m.: Irish Harp Tradition Intro & Demo with Hannah Flowers
o 4:15 – 5 p.m.: Sound from “Violinist” to “Fiddler” (Bring your fiddle!)
• Family Area Stage
o 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Beginner Bodhran with Ian Gould
o 12:45 – 1:30 p.m.: Introduction and Demonstration of Hurling and Gaelic Football with the Kansas City Gaelic Athletic Club
o 2 – 2:45 p.m.: Fingerstyle Guitar Demonstration with Shane Hennessy
o 3:15 – 4 p.m.: Penny Whistle for Beginners & Children with Dan Vaughn
o 4:30 – 5:15 p.m.: Flute Performance from Dan Vaughn
• Travel & Tour
o 11 – 11:45 a.m.: Tour Your Roots in Ireland with Nigel O’Connor
o 12:15 – 1 p.m.: Irish Culture & Irish Language with Colm Keegan
o 1:30 – 2:15 p.m.: Playing European Dances Basic Rhythms on Standard Tuned Guitar with Gadan (Bring your guitar!)
o 2:45 – 3:30 p.m.: Ireland with Michael Londra
o 4 – 4:45 p.m.: Whiskey Workshop with Five Farms – Irish Cream Class *
• Lincoln Park
o 9 – 11:30 a.m.: Traditional Irish Breakfast at Jameson’s Pub
o 10 a.m. Start Time: Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Rally (Starting location – Silver Eagle Harley)
o 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Forge/Blacksmithing Presentation & Shop
o 11 – 11:30 a.m., 2 – 2:30 p.m., 3:50 – 4:20 p.m.: Sheep Herding with Mary Bolton & Don Schomberg
o Noon – 4 p.m.: The Guinness Experience in the Pub (Music from 1 – 3 p.m.)
o 1 – 2 p.m.: Blacksmith Competition “Forge Off”
All items marked with an asterisk require preregistration at IowaIrishFest.com. Since this schedule showcases our major highlights, there are a great deal of other exciting events not listed above that you can enjoy during the festival. For a full list of events at this year’s Fest, visit IowaIrishFest.com.
