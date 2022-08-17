Art Cullen

So Iowa is the most Midwestern of places, The Washington Post discovered. Who’da thunk?

The data journalists took a side trip from wildfires and shootings after stumbling upon Air BnB collections of how their hosts described their place. If you talk walleyes or tater tot casseroles a lot, it speaks Midwestern.

Art Cullen is editor of the Storm Lake Times Pilot, where this column appears. He is a member of the Iowa Writers’ Collective. This article appeared on Aug. 17 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.