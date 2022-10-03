Reynolds

College borrowers banking on President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt hit a potential snag Thursday, when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican attorneys general in five other states filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of Education’s authority to do so.

Theirs is the second major lawsuit filed by conservatives trying to stop the student loan forgiveness plan. The first came Tuesday, from a lawyer in Indiana who argues he would be forced to pay state taxes on student loan forgiveness he didn’t seek. A judge dismissed his lawsuit Thursday afternoon, however, saying he lacked standing.

Aaron Sanderford is a political reporter for the Nebraska Examiner. He has reported on politics, crime, courts, government and business for the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal-Star. He also spent several years as an assignment editor and worked two stints as an editorial writer. From 2005 to 2007, he served as communications director for then-Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman. Aaron most recently was the lead investigative reporter for KMTV 3 in Omaha, focusing on holding public officials accountable. His work has received awards from the Associated Press, Great Plains Journalism and more. This article appeared Sept. 29 on the Iowa Captial Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.