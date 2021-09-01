Masks are now mandatory in court-controlled areas of the courthouse in Iowa’s 99 counties.
Issued on Aug. 27 by the Iowa Supreme Court, the order applies to all persons, regardless of their vaccination history or the county’s positivity rate or community transmission status.
“The Iowa Judicial Branch is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 with its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts,” the order reads.
The order says that the Supreme Court had reviewed the “recent revisions and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask wearing in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.”
Local courts are directed to place signage in the court-controlled areas of the courthouse to notify the public of the mask requirement.
At the Bremer County Courthouse, signs were placed in front of the two courtrooms on the second floor, and in front of the magistrate courtroom in the corner, complimentary masks sat on a desk. A sign is also placed at the window of the Clerk of Court’s office on the third floor.
The order also states that the judges have discretion to permit the removal of face coverings by the participants in court proceedings or take other measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.
On June 17, the state’s highest court, noting the “widespread availability” of the vaccine and guidance from the CDC regarding fully vaccinated people, lifted restrictions on physical distancing and left the extent to which this practice would be implemented to the judges. The court also rescinded a July 9, 2020, order regarding in-person court services during the pandemic; a July 22, 2020, regarding jury trials and a July 29, 2020, order about appellate oral arguments during the pandemic.
The Aug. 27 order comes at a time when the U.S. Department of Education is investigating Iowa and four other states over bans of school districts issuing universal masking orders. Also, Gov. Kim Reynolds told a Cedar Rapids TV station recently that she questioned the efficacy of masks and believes it is up to parents whether kids should use masks.
Between March 12 and Nov. 30, the report says, the court issued “nearly” 30 supervisory orders in an effort to minimize the effort of the pandemic on the services provided to Iowans, while keeping court personnel and the public safe, according to court documents.
The court also established a 20-member Task Force, comprised of judges, attorneys, a clerk of court and a court reporter to recommend to the Supreme Court by June 4, policies and practices that should be “retained, modified or stopped.”
The task force produced an 8-page report, which can be viewed here: https://www.iowacourts.gov/static/media/cms/062121_Lessons_Learned_TF_Recommend_E1E7888DE071B.pdf.