Iowa Constitution

A dedicated Constitution Day page on the Iowa Judicial Branch website was created specifically for social studies teachers and students.

 Photo Courtesy

The Iowa Judicial Branch has joined with The Iowa State Bar Association to provide social studies teachers and students resources for studying the Iowa and US Constitutions.

Coinciding with the week of Constitution Day, students can access the livestream of the oral arguments of an Iowa Supreme Court case involving both the federal and the state constitutional right against self-incrimination.