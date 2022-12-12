Stop Carbon Pipelines

Next week, Food and Water Watch Iowa, Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, and allies are holding legislative strategy meetings in Adair, Butler and Polk Counties. The meetings are open to the public and are an opportunity to learn more about the carbon pipeline issue. Attendees will also gain insight into strategies to encourage elected officials to protect Iowans from hazardous carbon pipelines by passing meaningful legislation during the 2023 legislative session.

Monday, December 12 @ 5:30 pm — The Gathering Place, 102 SW Kent St, Greenfield (doors open at 5:00 pm)