Next week, Food and Water Watch Iowa, Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, and allies are holding legislative strategy meetings in Adair, Butler and Polk Counties. The meetings are open to the public and are an opportunity to learn more about the carbon pipeline issue. Attendees will also gain insight into strategies to encourage elected officials to protect Iowans from hazardous carbon pipelines by passing meaningful legislation during the 2023 legislative session.
Monday, December 12 @ 5:30 pm — The Gathering Place, 102 SW Kent St, Greenfield (doors open at 5:00 pm)
Tuesday, Dec 13 @ 6:30 pm — Grimes Public Library, 200 N James St, Grimes
Thursday, December 15 @ 6:30 pm — Shell Rock Elementary, 214 N Cherry St, Shell Rock (doors open at 6:00 pm for light refreshments and cookies)
Three hazardous material carbon pipelines are being proposed across Iowa. The companies behind these dangerous pipelines – Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures, and Wolf Carbon Solutions – continue to push these unsafe, unsound projects forward despite concerns raised by landowners, Indigenous peoples, and rural communities throughout the state. For more than a year, opponents have mounted a massive opposition with major victories along the way:
- 44 Counties formally objecting with the Iowa Utilities Board
- Landowners owning over 1,500 parcels refusing to sign easements with Summit
- Thousands of individuals filing comments against the projects with the Iowa Utilities Board
- Carbon pipelines being a major electoral issue during the midterm election, including providing the impetus to unseat former Senate President Jake Chapman.
In late October, Speaker of the House Pat Grassley submitted a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board that stated: “In my sixteen years in the Iowa House, I have never heard more concerns from constituents related to a single issue than the CO2 pipeline projects currently proposed for our area.”
Pipeline opponents say the 2023 legislative session looks promising to pass legislation to protect landowners and communities from hazardous carbon pipelines.