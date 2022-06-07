Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation responded with grief and prayers after a shooting Thursday evening killed three people outside a Christian ministry gathering in Ames.
Also this week, GOP lawmakers addressed the use of tax dollars for abortion and the infant formula shortage.
In Ames on Thursday evening, Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, were shot and killed by Johnathan Whitlatch of Boone with a 9mm pistol, according to the Story County Sheriff’s Office. After the attack, Whitlatch fatally shot himself. Authorities said the incident apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Whitlatch had been arrested and charged with harassment and impersonating a public official on May 31, according to law enforcement officials. That incident was also related to a domestic dispute, according to police.
Both of the female victims were students at Iowa State University. The shooting happened outside of Cornerstone Church off U.S. 30.
Rep. Randy Feenstra represents Iowa’s 4th District where the shooting took place.
“I’m heartbroken to see the tragic loss of life in Ames tonight,” Feenstra said in a tweet shortly after the shooting. “Our churches and the faithful who fill them should never be targets of violence. Lynette and I are praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Ames community.”
Law enforcement said the attack appeared to be a domestic situation and there was no indication that Whitlatch tried to enter the church. The incident follows 233 mass shootings in 2022.
Rep. Cindy Axne demanded action.
“My prayers are with the victims of tonight’s shooting, their families, and the people of Ames,” Axne, D-3rd District, said in a tweet. “Enough is enough. I am working with my colleagues in Congress to pass federal gun safety measures. The time to act is now.”
Other legislators responded:
Rep. Ashley Hinson:
“All Iowans are grieving with the Cornerstone Church community tonight. I am horrified and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy—no one should feel unsafe in their place of worship,” said Hinson. “I am grateful for law enforcement & will continue monitoring this situation.”
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks: “I and all of Iowa grieve over this horrendous and senseless act of violence and mourn the loss of innocent lives. We will support these families and the community of Ames while we learn the details of this tragic crime.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley:
“Barbara and I are lifting up Cornerstone Church community in prayers tonight Churches shld b a place of worship not violence,” said Grassley. “Violence is always wrong and I’m closely monitoring developments in Ames as we learn more details.”
Sen. Joni Ernst:
“I’m closely following the situation in Ames. I’m grateful for our first responders and am praying for all involved and the entire Cornerstone Church community,” said Ernst.
