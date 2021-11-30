Iowa Learning Farms (ILF), the Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach conservation and water quality education program, will host “Coffee and Conservation,” from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Waverly City Hall in Waverly.
The in-person event will provide local farmers and landowners with a chance to discuss conservation practices and ask questions of ILF and local extension staff.
“Our intent with this event is to help build community through encouraging farmers to talk with their peers and ILF about topics important within the community, what keeps them up at night, what challenges they see with conservation practices, and what they want to learn more about,” said Liz Ripley, ILF conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. “There will be no formal presentations or agenda, just a chance to talk, ask questions, listen and learn while enjoying a beverage and provided food.”
ISU hosts at the Waverly event will include Jamie Benning, assistant director for agriculture and natural resources, ISU Extension and Outreach, and Liz Ripley, ILF conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. Bremer County Extension Coordinator, Ron Lenth, will also join in the conversations, and present results from the 2021 Bremer County Fall Cornstalk Nitrate sampling.
This Coffee and Conservation event is produced in collaboration with ISU’s Conservation Learning Group and county extension offices. To ensure adequate space and food, please RSVP for the Waverly Coffee and Conservation by calling 515-294-5429 or email ilf@iastate.edu.
“ILF and the local extension staff are looking forward to sitting down with the participants to talk about what is on their minds, but also to explore what might make good field day or webinar subjects that would be relevant in the local community or region,” concluded Ripley. “We are looking forward to learning alongside everyone else who attends.”
To learn more about planned field days, virtual field days, webinars and other conservation events, please visit https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/events.