A pair of California consumers are suing the owners of Iowa-made Barilla pasta, claiming the company falsely suggests the products are made in Italy.

The federal lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, was filed in June in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by plaintiffs Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost of California. They allege they purchased Barilla angel hair pasta and spaghetti last year believing it was made in Italy with “authentic” Italian ingredients.