In the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy in Texas, in which 19 children and two adults were killed, Iowa’s elected officials and W-SR’s school board president, Dennis Epley, reacted to the news of the horrific events.
Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags to fly at half-staff through Sunday, May 28 to honor the elementary school children and two adults who died in the shooting.
“My heart breaks for all those affected by the tragic and senseless shooting in Uvalde,” Reynolds said. “Kevin and I join with Iowans in praying for all the parents, families, students and staff involved. No parent or child should ever have to face this unimaginable tragedy.”
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted that schools should be a safe place for students and educators.
He added in a tweet, “I will continue to push for Congress to pass my EAGLES Act that would give schools & law enforcement the resources needed to help make sure dangerous individuals can’t do what happened 2day in Texas”
Fellow U.S. Senator Joni Ernst shared her condolences also on Twitter. “A senseless, horrendous act of evil. My heart is with all those in Texas right now.”
Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks asked for prayers “for the safety of everyone in Uvalde.”
Representative Cindy Axne called for action in the wake of these events.
“My heart is with the victims, their loved ones, and the entire community following this unspeakable tragedy in Texas,” she said in a tweet. “We cannot accept this epidemic of gun violence as our reality — we MUST pass laws to get guns off the streets.”
Rep. Ashley Hinson said, “This is absolutely heartbreaking. I am praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Uvalde community right now.
“As we learn more about this horrific act, the more devastating & sickening it is. I’m holding the families whose worlds will never be the same close to my heart and in my prayers right now. I’m praying for peace in our country and an end to senseless, violent acts like this one.”
Rep. Randy Feenstra reflected on the families affected. “As a dad, my heart breaks for the tragic and senseless loss of innocent life in Uvalde, Texas today. Lynette and I are praying for the victims, their families, and their community as they begin to grieve this unspeakable tragedy.”
Reached for comment on Wednesday, Dennis Epley, W-SR board president said, “I’ve been watching the coverage, I’ve been feeling the loss. It’s heart-shaking, believe me. It’s a teaching point for school administrators, for teachers, for parents. What causes things like this to happen, and what can we do to prevent it?” Epley said in a telephone interview, President Joe Biden’s address to the nation resonated with him.
Addressing the nation on May 24, President Joe Biden urged action.
“To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” Biden said. “There is a hollowness in your chest, and you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out. It’s suffocating and it’s never quite the same.”
“I am sick and tired of it,” he continued, “we have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”
According to Education Week there have been 27 school shootings this year. There have been 119 school shootings since 2018, when Education Week began tracking such incidents. The highest number of shootings, 34, occurred last year. There were 10 shootings in 2020, and 24 each in 2019 and 2018.