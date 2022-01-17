Iowa PBS will present exclusive statewide coverage of the 2022 Iowa State Dance Team Championships on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.
The two-hour program showcases highlights of all the winning routines and features interviews with coaches and dancers. The competition will be rebroadcast Sunday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m.
Held Dec. 1-3, 2021, more than 5,000 of Iowa’s top young dancers shared their talents in what is considered to be one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious events of its kind. Teams from 247 high schools and 22 colleges competed for state championship top honors.
This year, the Iowa State Dance Team Association debuted the Beyond Limits category for dancers with disabilities. In a special behind-the-scenes feature story, viewers will meet some of the dancers who competed in the category and see highlights of their performances. The program also includes a look at how the Cedar Rapids Xavier dance team helped provide hope to their community following the devastation of the derecho that hit in August 2020. And, dancers from South Central Calhoun will share the family bond that helps inspire their team.
Andrea Dana, executive director of the Iowa State Dance Team Association, Lois Turnage, board president of the ISDTA, and Scott Enyart, dance championships event announcer, will co-host the fast-paced and spirited finals coverage. The Iowa State Dance Team Championships have showcased the talents of Iowa’s young dancers for more than four decades. Teams perform in a variety of categories including: pom, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, kick, lyrical, prop, novelty, color guard, co-ed and all male. Judging criteria is based on appearance, choreography, execution, technique and showmanship.
In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS Video App and YouTube TV. Iowa PBS programs, behind-the-scenes extras and more can be enjoyed on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also stream their favorite shows on demand using the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android and many streaming devices.