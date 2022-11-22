With the football season officially over, the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association has released their 2022 All-State teams.
With the football season officially over, the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association has released their 2022 All-State teams.
Waverly-Shell Rock
For Waverly-Shell Rock, Caden Hotz was selected to the 4A first team as an offensive linemen, McCrae Hagarty was selected to the first team as a defensive lineman and Asa Newsom rounded out the first team selections by being selected as a linebacker.
On the second team, Simon Ott was selected as a kicker, Jake Walker was selected as a defensive lineman and Tyler Gayer rounded out the W-SR selections as a defensive back.
Denver
The Denver Cyclones had three players selected to the 1A All-State teams. Ethan Schoville was selected to the second team as a running/full back, Logan Beaty was selected to the second team as an offensive lineman and Evan Dorn was also selected to the second team as a linebacker.
Wapsie Valley
For the Warriors in class A, Mason Harter was selected to the first team as a defensive lineman.
Wapsie Valley had three players selected to the second team. Braden Knight was selected as a running/full back, Hunter Kane was selected as a linebacker and Dawson Schmit was selected as a defensive back.
Tripoli
Rowan Carlson was the lone Panther to make an All-State team, being selected as a defensive utility player on the first team for 8-player.
Clarksville
The Indians had two selections on the 8-player second team in Jacob Stauffer and Carter Tesone for their play as a defensive lineman and defensive utility player, respectively.
