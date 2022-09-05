Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen has a “boy robe” and a “girl robe,” which she wears on the bench as the mood strikes her.

The “boy robe” belonged to her father, former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Jerry Larson, and it has his initials inside. He served from 1978 to 2008, and is the longest-serving judge in Iowa history. She inherited it when he passed away in 2018, and she wore it when she was invested as a Supreme Court judge later that year.

