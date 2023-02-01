As the third week of the Iowa legislative session winds down, it seems that the urgency of the past few sessions to address mental health care in Iowa has faded. Many policymakers seem to feel that much work has been done in this space, and they are ready to move on to other priorities.

In fairness, the Iowa Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds have passed a lot of legislation to improve mental health care including, but not limited to, passing the Complex Needs Mental Health Law in 2018, the Children’s Mental Health Law in 2019, and moving the funding stream from property taxes to the state budget. This took coordination, dedication, and collaboration, and it is appreciated.

Leslie Carpenter is co-founder of Iowa Mental Health Advocacy, Iowa City, and a longtime advocate for people with serious brain disorders. This article appeared on Jan. 26 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.