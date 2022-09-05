Waverly votes

Voters in Waverly cast ballots in the June primaries.

 File Photo

Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law last year that shortened both early and Election Day voting windows in Iowa. The law also changed some rules dealing with returning absentee ballots in person and by mail heading into this year’s midterm election.