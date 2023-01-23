CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Iowa is one of the best states to be a college student, according to a new study which ranks the value of state public university systems by median return on investment. The state of Iowa comes in at no. 3, with ROI defined as the amount a student can expect to gain financially from each individual degree.

“ROI is the most comprehensive measure of the net financial value that a student can expect from pursuing a degree or certificate,” says the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, a non-partisan think-tank which authored the report. “While maximizing ROI is not the only goal of higher education, students consistently report that their primary reasons for attending college are getting a better job and increasing their earnings potential.”