K&K Club Lambs wins sheep show championship
DES MOINES – K&K Club Lambs, of Sumner, received the Grand Champion banner at the Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show judged at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Junk Family Clublambs, of Hudson, won Reserve Grand Champion honors. Junk Family Clublambs also received Champion Ram while Huntrods Club Lambs, of Collins, received Reserve Champion Ram. JRS Livestock, of Ellsworth, won Reserve Champion Ewe.
Johnson Farms, of Waverly, also placed in the competition in multiple categories.
Results of the sheep show involving local competitors:
Black Face Ewe Lamb 134-138.5
1) Chad Heisdorffer, Sigourney, 2) Fletcher Flynn, Keota, 3) Keitzer Club Lambs, Mediapolis, 4) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian, 5) Chapman Family, Williamsburg, 6) Hochstedler Show Lambs, Marion, 7) Enfield Club Lambs, Maxwell, 8) Hochstedler Show Lambs, Marion, 9) K & K Club Lambs, Sumner
Black Face Ewe Lamb 139-159.5
1) K & K Club Lambs, Sumner, 2) Oakes Club Lambs, Boone, 3) Johnson Farms, Waverly, 4) Henry Show Lambs, Ames, 5) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian, 6) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor, 7) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian, 8) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton, 9) Kolbet Club Lambs, Rudd, 10) Hochstedler Show Lambs, Marion, 11) Hannah Johnson, Bloomfield, 12) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor, 13) Johnson Farms, Waverly, 14) James Mitchell, Fayette
Champion & Reserve Ram
Champion: Junk Family Clublambs, Hudson, Reserve: Huntrods Club Lambs, Collins
Champion & Reserve Ewe
Champion: K & K Club Lambs, Sumner, Reserve: JRS Livestock, Ellsworth
Grand & Reserve Grand Champion
Champion: K & K Club Lambs, Sumner, ewe, Reserve: Junk Family Clublambs, Hudson, ram
N-P FFA places in horse show team standings
DES MOINES – High Point Exhibitor honors were awarded to Dally Orman, of Eddyville, at the FFA Horse Show judged Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
The Nashua-Plainfield FFA was fourth in the equestrian team award.
Results involving local chapters:
Equestrian Team Award:
1) Benton Community FFA (Van Horne), 2) Agri-Power FFA (Eddyville), 3) Midland FFA (Wyoming), 4) Nashua-Plainfield FFA (Nashua), 5) Chariton FFA (Chariton), 6) Hudson FFA (Hudson), 7) ADM FFA (Adel), 8) Southeast Polk FFA (Pleasant Hill), 9) New Hampton FFA (New Hampton), 10) South Hamilton FFA (Jewell)
Wapsie FFA reserve champs at ag demonstration show
DES MOINES – FFA students displayed their skills and technique in the Ag Demonstration competition judged at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Collins Maxwell FFA at Maxwell was named Champion Demonstration Chapter with their How to Make Butter demonstration. Wapsie Valley FFA at Fairbank was named Reserve Champion for their tractor safety demonstration.
Twenty-four exhibitors from three chapters participated in the Ag Demonstrations at the Iowa State Fair. The demonstrations were judged based on organization, quality, delivery and supportive materials.
Leeman runner-up at arm wrestling championships
DES MOINES – Competitors claimed their spot as the strongest Fairgoers when they competed in the Monster Arm Wrestling contest, Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Iowa State Fair.
Among the competitors, Diane Leeman took runner-up honors in the ladies’ right-hand middle 176 and over class.
Complete results follow:
Right Hand Fly 131-150
1) Bart Baudler, Clive, 2) Ben White, Audubon, 3) Jessie Iseton, Des Moines
Right Hand Light 151-175
1) Tyler Bowen, Des Moines, 2) Taylor Samse, Iowa City, 3) Brad Benshoof, Winterset
Right Hand Middle 176-200
1) JD Brittain, Bondurant, 2) Bobby Chance, Cambridge, 3) Matt Benshoof, Winterset
Right Hand Heavy 201-235
1) Brian Willett, Muscatine, 2) Derek Martie, Jesup, 3) Noah Iseton, Des Moines
Right Hand Super Heavy 236 and up
1) Brian Willett, Muscatine, 2) Wyatt Davis, Des Moines, 3) James Baldwin, Mingo
Left Hand Fly 150 and Under
1) Eric McDonald, Delta, 2) Bart Baudler, Clive, 3) Monte Warner, Ottumwa
Left Hand Light 151-175
1) Taylor Samse, Iowa City, 2) Michael Casper, Ankeny
Left Hand Middle 175-200
1) JD Brittain, Bondurant, 2) Bobby Chance, Cambridge, 3) Jeremy Brandt, Ankeny
Left Hand Heavy 201 and Over
1) Brian Brooks, Knoxville, 2) Wyatt Davis, Des Moines, 3) Christian Lozano, Jessup
Ladies Right Hand Bantam 130 and Under
1) Victoria Karsten, Independence, 2) Jane Beattie, Lake Ozark, Missouri
Ladies Right Hand Fly 131-150
1) Kelsey Reed, Mingo, 2) Carley Wilcox, Duncombe, 3) Angie Milligan, Des Moines
Ladies Right Hand Middle 176 and Over
1) Riley Anderson, Kamrar, 2) Diane Leeman, Tripoli, 3) Rodganna Avery, Mystic
Ladies Left Hand Fly 150 and Under
1) Kelsey Reed, Mingo, 2) Angie Milligan, Des Moines
Ladies Left Hand Light 150 and Over
1) Riley Anderson, Karmar, 2) Chelsea Clark, Baxter
Waverly farmers show they’re the cream of the crop at state fair
DES MOINES – Farm crop aficionados from across the state gathered to have their crops judged Thursday, August 12, at the Iowa State Fair.
Among the winners were Mary B. Zelle, Ronald Zelle and Deb Turnball, all of Waverly.
Results involving area competitors:
FARM CROPS- SOYBEANS
Early Soybeans
1) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 2) Deb Turnball, Waverly, 3) Ronald Zelle, Waverly
Mid Season Soybeans
1) Deb Turnball, Waverly, 2) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 3) Ronald Zelle, Waverly
Late Season Soybeans
1) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 2) Deb Turnball, Waverly, 3) Ronald Zelle, Waverly
Soybean Bundles
1) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 2) Matthew Vandehaar, Altoona, 3) Ginger Werner, Chelsea
Soybeans — Sweepstakes
1) Mary B Zelle, Waverly
Soybeans — Best Overall
1) Mary B Zelle, Waverly
FARM CROPS- FORAGES, GRASSES & LEGUMES
Alfalfa
1) David Klindt, Bettendorf, 2) Jim Klindt, Bettendorf, 3) Ronald Zelle, Waverly
Birdsfoot Trefoil
1) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 2) Ronald Zelle, Waverly, 3) Ginger Werner, Chelsea
Smooth Bromegrass
1) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 2) Ronald Zelle, Waverly
Medium Red Clover
1) Chuck Werner, Chelsea, 2) Ginger Werner, Chelsea, 3) Mary B Zelle, Waverly
Orchard Grass
1) Ronald Zelle, Waverly, 2) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 3) Ginger Werner, Chelsea
Reed Canarygrass
1) Ginger Werner, Chelsea, 2) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 3) Ronald Zelle, Waverly
Sweetclover
1) Ronald Zelle, Waverly, 2) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 3) Ginger Werner, Chelsea
Timothy
1) Ginger Werner, Chelsea, 2) Chuck Werner, Chelsea, 3) Mary B Zelle, Waverly
Any Other
1) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 2) Ronald Zelle, Waverly, 3) Ginger Werner, Chelsea
FARM CROPS- FIELD CORN
Hybrid Commercial, Single Ear
1) Deb Turnball, Waverly, 2) David Klindt, Bettendorf, 3) Darrell Jamison, Van Meter
FARM CROPS- SHEAF GRAINS
Early Oats
1) Ginger Werner, Chelsea, 2) Ronald Zelle, Waverly, 3) Mary B Zelle, Waverly
Rye in Straw
1) Ronald Zelle, Waverly, 2) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 3) Chuck Werner, Chelsea
FARM CROPS- SMALL GRAINS & LEGUMES
Early Oats
1) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 2) Ronald Zelle, Waverly, 3) Chuck Werner, Chelsea
Any Other
1) Lynne Pfantz, State Center, 2) Mary B Zelle, Waverly, 3) Ronald Zelle, Waverly
Luxurious lids win state fair awards
DES MOINES – Haut haberdashery was the style of the day in the Marvelous Hat contest, judged Wednesday, August 18, at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Complete results follow:
State Fair Theme
1) Marlene Vols, Ankeny, 2) Elsie McIntosh, Dunkerton, 3) Joyce Hart, Omaha, Nebraska
Fancy and Frivolous
1) Barb Peterson, Dayton, 2) Mallorie McIntosh, Dunkerton, 3) Marlene Vols, Ankeny
Wild and Wacky
1) Ann Hegstrom, DeSoto, 2) Jameson Johnson, Waverly, 3) Marlene Vols, Ankeny
Macken receives ribbon in baking contest
DES MOINES – The top bread bakers rose to the top in the King Arthur Baking Company Bread Baking Contest, judged Friday, Aug. 13, at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Kim Kietzman of Altoona won First Place Overall and a $200 gift card.
Charlie Baumhover of Indianola earned Second Place Overall and a $150 gift card. Nancy Johnson of Story City claimed Third Place Overall, the Sweepstakes Award and a $75 gift card.
Valerie Singer of Altoona won the Reserve Sweepstakes Award.
Among the other winners, Marjorie Macken took second place in the potato bread category, behind Johnson.
The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There were 134 divisions, 603 classes and nearly 6,500 entries at this year’s Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Urban Air.
Bahe wins creative arts awards
DES MOINES – The top works in basketry, ceramics, china painting and five other divisions of competition received ribbons and cash awards in the Creative Arts competition judged prior to the start of the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Entries were judged on flavor, appearance and texture.
Results including area competitors follows:
STAINED GLASS
Lead
1) Rod Simpson, Ames, 2) Ray Keith, Urbandale, 3) Roger Bahe, Sumner
Mosaic & Fused Glass
1) Roger Bahe, Sumner
3-D
1) Rod Simpson, Ames, 2) Roger Bahe, Sumner, 3) Bart Pals, Mason City
Macken takes 3rd in Emmie’s pie contest
DES MOINES – Anita Van Gundy of Des Moines won first place and a $150 cash award in the Emmie’s Sour Cream Raisin Pie contest, judged Sunday, Aug. 15, at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Belinda Myers of Osceola earned second place and $75. Marjorie Macken of Readlyn claimed third place and $50.
Contestants were challenged to create an award worthy pie with a homemade crust, sour cream raisin filling and meringue topping.
Entries were judged on taste, texture and appearance.
The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There were 134 divisions, 603 classes and nearly 6,500 entries at this year’s Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Urban Air.
Waverly’s Bond takes top junior dog handler
DES MOINES – A Golden Retriever shown by Shelley Button of Van Meter claimed Best in Show during the Dog Show judged Sunday, Aug. 22, at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Oliver Bond of Waverly won Best Junior Handler honors with his Brussels Griffon.
In the obedience competition, Neriah Goldsberry of Carlisle claimed the Highest Scoring Junior Handler with a Doberman Pinscher. Angie Vockings of Des Moines won Highest Scoring Dog in Obedience with her All American.
Plainfield shepherd named top Oxford exhibitor
DES MOINES – Rocky Hill Farm of Elizabeth, Illinois, took top honors in the Oxford Down Sheep show judged at the 2021 Iowa State Fair. The farm was awarded the Champion Ewe and Champion Ram banners.
Hamilton Sheep of Bryant received Reserve Champion Ram and Ewe.
Lillibridge Oxfords of Plainfield earned the Premier Exhibitor award.
Additional results, involving area farms, appear below (names, hometowns, animal identification):
OXFORD DOWN
Yearling Ram
1) Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., Rocky HIll 2017, 2/22/2020, 304880, 2) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge193, 4/6/2020, 304153
February Ram Lamb
1) Hamilton Sheep, Bryant, Henry, 2/13/2021, 304806, 2) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge 203 Bases Loaded, 2/10/2021, 314807
March & After Ram Lamb
1) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge CGL 205 “Grand Slam”, 3/1/2021, 304808
Pair of Ram Lambs
1) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield
Yearling Ewe
1) Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., Rocky Hill 2006, 2/4/2020, 304040, 2) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge 200, 3/9/2020, 304160, 3) Hamilton Sheep, Bryant, Daisy, 2/24/2020, 303888, 4) Hamilton Sheep, Bryant, Petunia, 3/2/2020, 303889, 5) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge 201, 3/12/2020, 304161, 6) Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., Rocky Hill 2011, 2/14/2020, 304042
Shorn Yearling Ewe
1) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge 194, 2/14/2020, 304154, 2) Hamilton Sheep, Bryant, ZA Lady, 3/9/2020, 303842, 3) Van Roekel Family Livestock, Wellman, VR 1958, 10/23/2019, 303605
Pair of Yearling Ewes
1) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, 2) Hamilton Sheep, Bryant, 3) Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill.
Fall Ewe Lamb
1) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Shrout 2126, 11/14/2020, 304403
January Ewe Lamb
1) Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., Rocky HIll 2 Pink, 1/30/2021, 304881, 2) Van Roekel Family Livestock, Wellman, EVFO 623, 1/7/2021, 304547, 3) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge 210, 1/31/2021, 304813
February Ewe Lamb
1) Hamilton Sheep, Bryant, ZA MS Mary, 2/15/2021, 304323, 2) Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., Rocky HIll 5 Black, 2/16/2021, 304882, 3) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge 204, 2/20/2021, 304817, 4) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge 207, 2/28/2021, 304539, 5) Van Roekel Family Livestock, Wellman, VR 2108, 2/3/2021, 304413, 6) Van Roekel Family Livestock, Wellman, VR 2112, 2/20/2021, 304415
March & After Ewe Lamb
1) Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., Rocky HIll 4 Pink, 3/18/2021, 304883, 2) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge 209, 3/5/2021, 304812, 3) Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., Rocky Hill 8 Yellow, 3/24/2021, 304885, 4) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge 208, 3/5/2021, 304811, 5) Van Roekel Family Livestock, Wellman, VR 2116, 3/2/2021, 304417
Shorn Ewe Lamb — All Ages
1) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, Lillibridge 1636, 3/7/2021, 304337, 2) Van Roekel Family Livestock, Wellman, VR 2107, 2/2/2021, 304412, 3) Van Roekel Family Livestock, Wellman, VR 2103, 1/25/2021, 304410
Pair of Ewe Lambs
1) Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., 2) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, 3) Van Roekel Family Livestock, Wellman
Pair of Lambs
1) Hamilton Sheep, Bryant, 2) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield
Young Flock
1) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield
Flock
1) Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., 2) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield
Champion & Reserve Ram
Champion: Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., Rocky Hill 2017, Reserve: Hamilton Sheep, Bryant, Henry
Champion & Reserve Ewe
Grand: Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., Rocky Hill 2006, Reserve: Hamilton Sheep, Bryant, ZA MS Mary
Premier Exhibitor
1) Lillibridge Oxfords, Plainfield, 2) Rocky Hill Farm, Elizabeth, Ill., 3) Van Roekel Family, Wellman
Boeckman, Stummer earn tractor pull glory
DES MOINES – It’s been four years since the ground rumbled from mighty tractors at the Iowa State Fair and fans were overjoyed to see them back better than ever.
Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls with sponsor Titan Tire, manufacturer of Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires, and media partners WHO Radio Big Show and Iowa Farmer Today, drew crowds from across generations and for two days in the Elwell Family Park. The newly constructed Elwell Family Park was host to over 220 hooks Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in front of thousands of eager fans.
Below is the list of winners:
TUESDAY
Naturally Aspirated 2WD
1st Place: Ragin Red — Aaron Dekkers, Hawarden, 300.5’, 2nd Place: Twisted Sister – Alyssa VanBeek, Lennex, South Dakota, 296.93’
Light Super Stock
1st : Eleanor – Mark Ulmer, Meno, South Dakota 364.30’, 2nd: Barn Burner – Cory Schluter, Carrollton, Missouri 357.9’
ProStock 4x4
1st: Chain Stretcher – Toby Vanderpool, Indianola, 267.23, 2nd: Trouble Maker – Brett Stamps, New Market, 266.73
Super Farm
1st: Burnin Bucks – Mike Duncklau, Pilger, Nebraska, 321.55, 2nd: Brule Buck – Ron Ehmen, Syracuse, Nebraska, 312.68
Limited Pro Stock
1st: Black 1066 – Jesse Giza, Afton, 351.06, 2nd: Gopher – Connie Mullenix, Unionville, Missouri. 333.13
540
1st: Hostile Environment – Ryan Mitchell, Pella, 273.52, 2nd: The Entertainer – Dan Schullo, Cumberland, 273.22
Unlimited Super Stock
1st: Deere Fever – Gary Wipf – Frankfort, South Dakota, 336.09, 2nd: Deere Factor – Collin Weins – Beatrice, Nebraska, 328.35
Modified Tractors
1st: Sweet Pain – Craig Ulmer – Larchwood, 296.07, 2nd: Cotton Candy – Cameron Neaves – McAdoo, Texas, 292.48
WEDNESDAY
Pro Field
1st: Buck Wild – Bill Ruwe, Blair, Nebraska, 323.22, 2nd: She Said No – Tyler Franken, Sioux Center, 317.19
Light Limited Pro Stock
1st: Johnny B Good – Brad Lundell, Kiron, 338.13, 2nd: The Mule Skinner – Brittany Peiffer, Harper, 314.33
Diesel Super Stock
1st Place: Born Deere — Tyler Boeckmann, Waverly, 279.27, 2nd: Etreme Pleasure – Taylor VanBeek, Rock Valley, 279.71
Pro Stock
1st: Dirtslinging Deere – David Yarick, Rich Hill, Missouri, 334.08, 2nd: Gang Green – Grey Porter, Mercer, Missouri, 330.68
Modified 2WD
1st: Whip It – Donald Nelson, Cat Springs, Texas, 323.80, 2nd: Heartbeat – Lynn Stummer, Waverly, 323.64
Modified 4WD
1st: Nuttin Honey – Nick Christenson, Cumberland, 328.79, 2nd: Unfinished Business – Josh Mazur, St. Joseph, Missouri, 320.48
Spanning back multiple generations, the return of truck and tractor pulling at the Iowa State Fair was made possible by a generous donation from the Denny and Candy Elwell Family. Not only is it a long tradition for pulling fans, but the Iowa State Fair is also a favorite place for many of the pullers.
Phase 1 of the Park was completed in 2021 to host tractor pulls as well as a Monster Truck and Demolition Derby event. For more information, visit www.iowastatefair.org.