AMES — Nearly 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16-17 at Hilton Coliseum.
Beate Schmittmann, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Suku Radia, who retired in 2017 as chief executive officer (CEO) of Bankers Trust and currently serves as an executive-in-residence in the Ivy College of Business, gave the undergraduate address.
Following are graduates from your area:
Johnathan Leisinger, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Jenna Pagel, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Nicole Harrington, Bachelor of Science, Management, Cum Laude
Ashton Lamborn, Bachelor of Industrial Design, Industrial Design
Justin Dillon, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering, Summa Cum Laude
Callan VanEngelenburg, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
Hannah Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, Cum Laude
Jenna Steffen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education