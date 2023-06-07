Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.
Alumna Trudy Huskamp Peterson, the first woman archivist of the United States; and Temple Grandin, Distinguished Professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, animal welfare pioneer and activist for people with autism, received honorary degrees during the undergraduate ceremonies.
Denver, IA
Connor Corday, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Natalie Even, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology, Cum Laude
Jaden Forde, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering, Honors Program Member and Summa Cum Laude
Conlee Lyons, Bachelor of Science, Business Analytics
Sarah Steege, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Magna Cum Laude
Fairbank, IA
Morgan Biretz, Bachelor of Science, Management and Marketing
Kaylee Kleitsch, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies and International Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude
Sidney Schnor, Master of Science, Agricultural Education
Ionia, IA
Abigail Poppe, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering, Cum Laude
Janesville, IA
Keigan Feldmann, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Cum Laude
Nicholas Jensenius, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Carlie Miller, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude
Mackenzie-Ann Rupe, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Nashua, IA
Drew Moine, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems, Magna Cum Laude
Shueyville, IA
Luke Huedepohl, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Sumner, IA
Shane Duffy, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Alyssa Lai, Master of Science, Agricultural Education
Tripoli, IA
Brady Brocka, Bachelor of Industrial Design, Industrial Design, Summa Cum Laude
Alexandria Mohlis, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Waverly, IA
Ada Ellingworth, Bachelor of Science, Meteorology
Dillon Folkerts, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
Connor Havlovic, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Cum Laude
Kyle Kueker, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology
Dillon Mohling, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Cade Pruhs, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management and Finance, Magna Cum Laude
Madison Rediske, Bachelor of Science, Event Management
Luke Stromberg, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Cum Laude
Emily Tapken, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics (H SCI), Magna Cum Laude
Jaymie Wasem, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, Magna Cum Laude
