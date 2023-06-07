Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.

Alumna Trudy Huskamp Peterson, the first woman archivist of the United States; and Temple Grandin, Distinguished Professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, animal welfare pioneer and activist for people with autism, received honorary degrees during the undergraduate ceremonies.

Denver, IA

Connor Corday, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Natalie Even, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology, Cum Laude

Jaden Forde, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering, Honors Program Member and Summa Cum Laude

Conlee Lyons, Bachelor of Science, Business Analytics

Sarah Steege, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Magna Cum Laude

Fairbank, IA

Morgan Biretz, Bachelor of Science, Management and Marketing

Kaylee Kleitsch, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies and International Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude

Sidney Schnor, Master of Science, Agricultural Education

Ionia, IA

Abigail Poppe, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering, Cum Laude

Janesville, IA

Keigan Feldmann, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Cum Laude

Nicholas Jensenius, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Carlie Miller, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude

Mackenzie-Ann Rupe, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Nashua, IA

Drew Moine, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems, Magna Cum Laude

Shueyville, IA

Luke Huedepohl, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Sumner, IA

Shane Duffy, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Alyssa Lai, Master of Science, Agricultural Education

Tripoli, IA

Brady Brocka, Bachelor of Industrial Design, Industrial Design, Summa Cum Laude

Alexandria Mohlis, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Waverly, IA

Ada Ellingworth, Bachelor of Science, Meteorology

Dillon Folkerts, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business

Connor Havlovic, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Cum Laude

Kyle Kueker, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology

Dillon Mohling, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Cade Pruhs, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management and Finance, Magna Cum Laude

Madison Rediske, Bachelor of Science, Event Management

Luke Stromberg, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Cum Laude

Emily Tapken, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics (H SCI), Magna Cum Laude

Jaymie Wasem, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, Magna Cum Laude

