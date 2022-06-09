Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14.
Alumna Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer of Land O’Lakes, received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree for her contributions as a leader in business and agriculture and advocate for farmers and rural communities. Alumnus Subra Suresh, president and Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, received a Doctor of Science honorary degree for contributions as a distinguished engineer, scientist, entrepreneur and leader in higher education.
Clarksville, IA
Jenny Reuling, Bachelor of Science, Dairy Science, Magna Cum Laude
Dawson Schmitt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Magna Cum Laude
Fairbank, IA
Erika Jeanes, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Cum Laude
Madison Landsgard, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science and Animal Ecology
Lydia Martins, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Janesville, IA
Ryan Hanson, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude
Madison Stanhope, Bachelor of Science, Management, Cum Laude
Readlyn, IA
Samantha Rohlfsen, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Cum Laude
Shell Rock, IA
Jordon Chandler, Bachelor of Science, Forestry
Brooke Willson, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology, Summa Cum Laude
Sumner, IA
Robert Goss, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology and Biology (AGLS), Cum Laude
Waverly, IA
Hannah Folkerts, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Amber Ogden, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude , Honors Program Member
Kaitlynn Solberg, Master of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Carly Strauser, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy, Summa Cum Laude