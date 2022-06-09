Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14.

Alumna Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer of Land O’Lakes, received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree for her contributions as a leader in business and agriculture and advocate for farmers and rural communities. Alumnus Subra Suresh, president and Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, received a Doctor of Science honorary degree for contributions as a distinguished engineer, scientist, entrepreneur and leader in higher education.

Clarksville, IA

Jenny Reuling, Bachelor of Science, Dairy Science, Magna Cum Laude

Dawson Schmitt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Magna Cum Laude

Fairbank, IA

Erika Jeanes, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Cum Laude

Madison Landsgard, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science and Animal Ecology

Lydia Martins, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude

Janesville, IA

Ryan Hanson, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude

Madison Stanhope, Bachelor of Science, Management, Cum Laude

Readlyn, IA

Samantha Rohlfsen, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Cum Laude

Shell Rock, IA

Jordon Chandler, Bachelor of Science, Forestry

Brooke Willson, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology, Summa Cum Laude

Sumner, IA

Robert Goss, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology and Biology (AGLS), Cum Laude

Waverly, IA

Hannah Folkerts, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude

Amber Ogden, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude , Honors Program Member

Kaitlynn Solberg, Master of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Carly Strauser, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy, Summa Cum Laude