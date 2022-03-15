AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Denver: Jaden Forde, senior, College of Engineering
Tripoli: Brady Brocka, senior, College of Design; Cael Leistikow, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Waverly: Aren Ashlock, sophomore, College of Engineering; Caden Otis, sophomore, College of Engineering; Ryan Sand, junior, College of Engineering; Donovan Wessel, sophomore, College of Design; Jonathan Wessel, sophomore, Ivy College of Business; Sasha Wilson, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences