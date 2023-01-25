AMES, Iowa (January 18, 2023) – More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Jack Landon Kramer, 3, Psychology
Ainsley Joy Lovrien, 3, English
Connor Corday, 4, Construction Engineering
Hannah Rae Even, 3, Culinary Food Science — Human Sciences
Jaden Michael Forde, 4, Software Engineering
Paige A. Grainger, 2, Marketing
Emma Rae Haase, 3, Psychology
Mccale Hollis Kolsrud, 4, Animal Science
Parker Christian Mueller, 2, Architecture-Professional Degree
Ireland Pollock, 3, Event Management
Sarah E. Steege, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Morgan M. Biretz, 4, Management
Mary Sylvia Bodensteiner, 1, Pre-Architecture
Melody Jo Kayser, 4, Graphic Design
Kaylee Jean Kleitsch, 4, Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies
Quinn Everette Kottke, 1, Computer Science
Ellie Corinn Neil, 2, Animal Science
Katherine M. Reno, 2, Agricultural Business
Zander Ryan Cuypers, 2, Civil Engineering
Keigan Michael Feldmann, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Nick C. Jensenius, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Amon Karl McAllister, 4, Software Engineering
Carlie Luann Miller, 4, Animal Science
Timothy David Thompson, 4, Industrial Design
Nicole Rae Harrington, 4, Management
Drew Bernard Moine, 4, Management Information Systems
Makenna Ann Nelson, 3, Management
Jaymie Ann Wasem, 4, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies
Bryce Anthony Anderson, 2, Pre-Business
Branden Allen Cox, 3, Agricultural Studies
Kaden Joshua Dewey, 4, Agricultural Studies
Mason Thomas Kotlarz, 2, Cyber Security Engineering
Mckenna Jane Sprole, 2, Psychology
Justin Reid Dillon, 4, Agricultural Engineering
Shane Patrick Duffy, 4, Animal Science
Jacob Loren Rader, 1, Construction Engineering
Anna Katharina Schwake, 2, Biochemistry
Brady James Brocka, 4, Industrial Design
Cael Alan Leistikow, 3, Data Science
Alexandria Kay Mohlis, 4, Criminal Justice
Aren Thomas Ashlock, 3, Computer Science
Evan James Bixby, 3, Agricultural Systems Technology
Derek Brandt, 3, Software Engineering
Ashlyn Maureen Carnes, 3, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
David Michael Debower, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Adam John Everhardt, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Sophia Graening, 3, Marketing
Connor J. Havlovic, 4, Finance
Bryson Albert Hervol, 4, Agricultural Business
Hannah Renee Johnson, 4, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies
Joshua David Klinge, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Kyle Robert Kueker, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Morgan Morrill, 2, Event Management
Tyler Scott Orman, 4, Cyber Security Engineering
Caden Ryan Otis, 3, Electrical Engineering
Samantha Poppe, 4, Animal Science
Cade Ervin Pruhs, 4, Supply Chain Management
Luke Ragsdale, 3, Kinesiology and Health
Madison Claire Rediske, 4, Event Management
Madeline Jane Rodenbeck, 4, Accounting
Andrew Sand, 3, Software Engineering
Ryan Joseph Sand, 4, Software Engineering
Kaitlynn E. Solberg, 1, Veterinary Medicine
Jenna Kay Steffen, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Courtney Elle Strauser, 1, Environmental Science (AGLS)
Anna Hilde Ten Hoeve, 2, Interior Design
Isabel Marie Thier, 2, Kinesiology and Health
Donovan James Wessel, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree
Jonathan Carl Wessel, 3, Finance
Sasha Jade Wilson, 4, Animal Science