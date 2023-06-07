More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Clarksville, IA

Austin Robert Janssen, 4, Veterinary Medicine

Jack Landon Kramer, 4, Psychology

Ainsley Joy Lovrien, 4, English

Denver, IA

Connor Corday, 4, Construction Engineering

Jaden Michael Forde, 4, Software Engineering

Emma Rae Haase, 3, Psychology

Mccale Hollis Kolsrud, 4, Animal Science

Alexander J. Krabbenhoft, 4, Civil Engineering

Parker Christian Mueller, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree

Ireland Pollock, 4, Event Management

Sarah E. Steege, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Fairbank, IA

Morgan M. Biretz, 4, Management

Mary Sylvia Bodensteiner, 2, Pre-Architecture

Jalyn Rose Brownell, 4, Veterinary Medicine

Melody Jo Kayser, 4, Graphic Design

Kaylee Jean Kleitsch, 4, Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies

Ellie Corinn Neil, 3, Animal Science

Janesville, IA

Matthew William Alberts, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Zander Ryan Cuypers, 3, Civil Engineering

Nick C. Jensenius, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Carlie Luann Miller, 4, Animal Science

Mackenzie-Ann M. Rupe, 4, Biology

Molly Noelle Stanhope, 4, Construction Engineering

Nashua, IA

Drew Bernard Moine, 4, Management Information Systems

Jaymie Ann Wasem, 4, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies

Plainfield, IA

Tyler Reece Anderson, 4, Management Information Systems

Readlyn, IA

Branden Allen Cox, 4, Agricultural Studies

Shell Rock, IA

Kaden Joshua Dewey, 4, Agricultural Studies

Mckenna Jane Sprole, 3, Psychology

Brooke Ann Willson, 2, Veterinary Medicine

Sumner, IA

Morgan Marie Brandt, 2, Business Undeclared

Megan M. Petersen, 2, Accounting

Jacob Loren Rader, 2, Construction Engineering

Anna Katharina Schwake, 3, Biochemistry

Tripoli, IA

Kylee Rae Bartz, 2, Agricultural Studies

Brady James Brocka, 4, Industrial Design

Cael Alan Leistikow, 3, Data Science

Alexandria Kay Mohlis, 4, Criminal Justice

Waverly, IA

Aren Thomas Ashlock, 3, Computer Science

Derek Brandt, 4, Software Engineering

Ashlyn Maureen Carnes, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

David Michael Debower, 4, Veterinary Medicine

Ada L. Ellingworth, 4, Meteorology

Adam John Everhardt, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Connor J. Havlovic, 4, Finance

Gabriel James Holden, 2, Aerospace Engineering

Natalia Judka, 2, Chemical Engineering

Grace Marie Kilworth, 3, Meteorology

Joshua David Klinge, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Morgan Morrill, 3, Event Management

Caden Ryan Otis, 4, Electrical Engineering

Samantha Poppe, 4, Animal Science

Cade Ervin Pruhs, 4, Supply Chain Management

Luke Ragsdale, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Madison Claire Rediske, 4, Event Management

Ryan Joseph Sand, 4, Software Engineering

Kaitlynn E. Solberg, 2, Veterinary Medicine

Courtney Elle Strauser, 2, Environmental Science (AGLS)

Luke Joseph Stromberg, 4, Accounting

Anna Hilde Ten Hoeve, 3, Interior Design

Isabel Marie Thier, 2, Kinesiology and Health

Donovan James Wessel, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree

Jonathan Carl Wessel, 3, Finance

Sasha Jade Wilson, 4, Animal Science

