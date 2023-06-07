More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Clarksville, IA
Austin Robert Janssen, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Jack Landon Kramer, 4, Psychology
Ainsley Joy Lovrien, 4, English
Denver, IA
Connor Corday, 4, Construction Engineering
Jaden Michael Forde, 4, Software Engineering
Emma Rae Haase, 3, Psychology
Mccale Hollis Kolsrud, 4, Animal Science
Alexander J. Krabbenhoft, 4, Civil Engineering
Parker Christian Mueller, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree
Ireland Pollock, 4, Event Management
Sarah E. Steege, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Fairbank, IA
Morgan M. Biretz, 4, Management
Mary Sylvia Bodensteiner, 2, Pre-Architecture
Jalyn Rose Brownell, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Melody Jo Kayser, 4, Graphic Design
Kaylee Jean Kleitsch, 4, Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies
Ellie Corinn Neil, 3, Animal Science
Janesville, IA
Matthew William Alberts, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Zander Ryan Cuypers, 3, Civil Engineering
Nick C. Jensenius, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Carlie Luann Miller, 4, Animal Science
Mackenzie-Ann M. Rupe, 4, Biology
Molly Noelle Stanhope, 4, Construction Engineering
Nashua, IA
Drew Bernard Moine, 4, Management Information Systems
Jaymie Ann Wasem, 4, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies
Plainfield, IA
Tyler Reece Anderson, 4, Management Information Systems
Readlyn, IA
Branden Allen Cox, 4, Agricultural Studies
Shell Rock, IA
Kaden Joshua Dewey, 4, Agricultural Studies
Mckenna Jane Sprole, 3, Psychology
Brooke Ann Willson, 2, Veterinary Medicine
Sumner, IA
Morgan Marie Brandt, 2, Business Undeclared
Megan M. Petersen, 2, Accounting
Jacob Loren Rader, 2, Construction Engineering
Anna Katharina Schwake, 3, Biochemistry
Tripoli, IA
Kylee Rae Bartz, 2, Agricultural Studies
Brady James Brocka, 4, Industrial Design
Cael Alan Leistikow, 3, Data Science
Alexandria Kay Mohlis, 4, Criminal Justice
Waverly, IA
Aren Thomas Ashlock, 3, Computer Science
Derek Brandt, 4, Software Engineering
Ashlyn Maureen Carnes, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
David Michael Debower, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Ada L. Ellingworth, 4, Meteorology
Adam John Everhardt, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Connor J. Havlovic, 4, Finance
Gabriel James Holden, 2, Aerospace Engineering
Natalia Judka, 2, Chemical Engineering
Grace Marie Kilworth, 3, Meteorology
Joshua David Klinge, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Morgan Morrill, 3, Event Management
Caden Ryan Otis, 4, Electrical Engineering
Samantha Poppe, 4, Animal Science
Cade Ervin Pruhs, 4, Supply Chain Management
Luke Ragsdale, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Madison Claire Rediske, 4, Event Management
Ryan Joseph Sand, 4, Software Engineering
Kaitlynn E. Solberg, 2, Veterinary Medicine
Courtney Elle Strauser, 2, Environmental Science (AGLS)
Luke Joseph Stromberg, 4, Accounting
Anna Hilde Ten Hoeve, 3, Interior Design
Isabel Marie Thier, 2, Kinesiology and Health
Donovan James Wessel, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree
Jonathan Carl Wessel, 3, Finance
Sasha Jade Wilson, 4, Animal Science