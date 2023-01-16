If you or someone you know that may have limited income or special needs and could use help preparing and filing your electronic tax return, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program may be able to help.
Each year, IRS-certified volunteers staff serve taxpayers throughout Iowa, providing free help preparing and e-filing basic tax returns.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach trains and supports volunteers at a VITA site located at the Bremer County Extension office in Tripoli, to provide assistance for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers regardless of age.
VITA is geared toward people who generally make $60,000 a year or less, have a disability, are elderly, or have limited English skills. These tax prep sites help northeast Iowans take advantage of child tax credits and the earned income tax credit. The volunteers will also help disabled or elderly individuals. For further information or to schedule an appointment after Jan. 20, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office in Tripoli at 319-882-4275.