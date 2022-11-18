iowa Supreme Court case -oral argument

Iowa Assistant Attorney General Samuel P. Langholz addresses the Iowa Supreme Court on Nov. 16, 2022. (Screenshot from Iowa Supreme Court video)

 Courtesy of Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawyers for the state told the Iowa Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should reverse a lower court’s refusal to dismiss an alleged whistleblower’s wrongful-termination lawsuit against the governor.

The lawsuit involves Polly Carver-Kimm, the former spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health. Carver-Kimm was fired in 2020, and subsequently filed a lawsuit against the department, its top executives, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the governor’s then-communications director, Pat Garrett.