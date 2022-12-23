A Dubuque man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl will get a new trial because a district court judge didn’t allow the public to attend his 2021 trial due to COVID-19 precautions, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in a split decision.

Ronald James Brimmer, 25, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree sexual abuse in April 2021 and was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, court records show. He was accused of drinking alcohol with the girl and — along with another man who bought the alcohol — having non-consensual sex with her in a bathroom while she was severely inebriated.