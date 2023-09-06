The Iowa Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on a Worth County case, State of Iowa v. Stephen Andrew Arrieta, case no. 21–1133, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School Rada Auditorium.
The court session is free and open to the public. Public attendance is encouraged and courtroom decorum is to be observed, Luhring says Lana Luhring, the president of the Bremer County Bar Association.
A public reception with the Supreme Court justices in the auditorium lobby, sponsored by the Bremer County Bar Association, will follow the oral arguments.
According to Steve Davis, the communications director for the Iowa Judicial Branch, between May 19, 2011, and April 4, 2023, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in 33 communities: Cedar Rapids, Mason City, Carroll, Council Bluffs, Bettendorf, Ottumwa, Waterloo, Sioux City, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Burlington, Clarinda, Toledo, Iowa City, Storm Lake, Creston, Decorah, Newton, Harlan, Ames, Clinton, Keokuk, Spencer, Charles City, Davenport, Cedar Falls, Knoxville, Red Oak, Forest City, Muscatine, Oskaloosa, Denison, and Perry.
Coinciding with oral arguments, justices have visited 215 high schools, universities, and colleges, Davis noted in a press release. The Supreme Court did not hear any cases outside of the Judicial Branch Building in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Case review by Lana Luhring: State of Iowa v. Stephen Andrew Arrieta
The case is a review of the lower court’s denial of the defendant’s motion to suppress evidence based on illegal search and seizure under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The case involves a truck driver stopped on Interstate 35 by an Iowa State patrol officer. The officer initially investigated the driver logs and ultimately led to a search by a K-9 for drugs on the outside of the vehicle. The defendant raised three concerns in his motion.
The officer lacked individualized suspicion; the K-9 made physical contact with the vehicle searching beyond the “free air sniff” that is allowable and the K-9 is neither reliable nor well trained and the officer cued the alert.
The Iowa Supreme Court will hear presentations from both sides and question the attorneys during the argument.
Attorney briefs and the Iowa Court of Appeals opinion for State of Iowa v. Stephen Andrew Arrieta are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/21-1133.