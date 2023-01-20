The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case involving the state’s ability to deny Medicaid funding for transgender surgery.
Wednesday’s hearing stems from the state’s appeal of a 2021 district court ruling that found legislation amending the Iowa Civil Rights Act violated the Iowa Constitution. That legislation had attempted to strip away protections for transgender Iowans who rely on Medicaid for transition surgery and related procedures.
The district court had also ruled that an Iowa Medicaid rule or regulation blocking Medicaid coverage for medically necessary transgender care violated both the Iowa Constitution and the Iowa Civil Rights Act.
The state appealed the ruling that deals with the Iowa Legislature’s amendment to the Iowa Civil Rights Act, arguing that the state’s elected lawmakers have the right to redefine the language of the act or even repeal it in its entirety.
Despite its appeal, the state has abided by the 2021 ruling and stopped denying pre-authorization for trans-related medical procedures. The two plaintiffs in the case now before the Iowa Supreme Court, Mika Covington and Aiden Vasquez, have had their procedures approved for payment – and that caused the justices on Wednesday to question why the case was before them.
The lawyer for the state, Thomas J. Ogden, was barely one minute into his presentation defining the scope of the case when he was interrupted by Justice Edward M. Mansfield, who indicated he wanted to “cut to the chase” in the matter.
“Other than (the issue of) attorneys’ fees, why isn’t it moot if the state is now agreeing that it’s going to pay for the gender-affirming surgeries?” Mansfield asked.
Justice Thomas D. Waterman appeared to share the same concern.
“Right now,” Waterman said, “there are two petitioners for whom the state has agreed to fund the cost of the surgeries they want. Isn’t it game over on the state’s appeal?”
“Well, no, I don’t think so,” Ogden said. “The state is defending the constitutionality of the statute passed by the Legislature, which the district court declared unconstitutional.”
“What happens to the next people that request gender-affirming surgery?” Waterman asked.
“The department, obviously, is going to abide by the decision of the district court,” Ogden said. “So the rule that the district court declared unconstitutional – you know, we intend to abide by that ruling.”
“Doesn’t that kind of put us in a pickle?” Chief Justice Susan Christensen asked. “You’re saying, ‘Hey, by the way, we’re going to pay for it, but we want you to tell us (that) we don’t have to pay for it.’ Aren’t you asking us to do the heavy lifting? … How much weight should we give the fact that you guys said, ‘Uncle’? You said, ‘We’re going to pay for it.’”
Ogden said the state is focused not on the rule that speaks to Medicaid payments for the medical procedures but on the ability of state lawmakers to change and redefine the Iowa Civil Rights Act as they see fit.
“Our purpose in coming here today is to argue that the statute that the Legislature passed is constitutional,” he told the justices. “And, you know, I think, that we, you know, would maintain that position in the future.”
Ogden said the district court also lacked the authority to declare the Iowa Civil Rights Act amendment unconstitutional because the state’s decision on Medicaid payment was based not on the amended act but on the Medicaid rule or regulation.
State asked about rule remaining in place
Chief Justice Christensen questioned why the state’s lawyers provided no evidence at all to challenge the plaintiffs’ argument that their sought-after medical procedures were medically necessary.
“Can you help me understand the lack of any evidence whatsoever put on by the state regarding the position of the plaintiffs that the surgery is medically necessary?” Christensen asked. “Help me understand. The record is not just slim – it’s, like, bare.”
“I’m not sure I can answer that question,” Ogden said. “I don’t know that the position of the state has ever been that these individuals’ health care providers, you know, are wrong about their, you know, medical judgment.”