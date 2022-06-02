WATERLOO, IA, June 1, 2022 – Each year in June, people across the world go purple to raise awareness and show support for the over 50 million individuals worldwide living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is asking people to go purple in June leading up to The Longest Day® on June 21 to spread awareness and inspire action to help fight Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association also encourages everyone to learn more about disease-related challenges facing those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Educating yourself and others about the disease is one of the best ways to reduce stigma and misperceptions. The Alzheimer’s Association offers guidance for navigating every stage of the disease. For other disease-related information and resources, visit alz.org/iowa.
Local businesses, attractions, individuals and families can choose to go purple in a variety of ways:
· Wear purple – Whether social distancing at home or safely in your place of work, wear your favorite purple t-shirt, hat, jewelry etc. and encourage your coworkers, family, friends and even pets to dress up in purple for the week. Anchors and reporters are encouraged to wear purple on June 21 – The Longest Day – to show their support as well.
· Light up purple – Businesses with the capability to light their building purple are encouraged to do so. Local attractions such as bridges, signs, etc. can also light up purple, and individuals can light their homes purple by changing the light bulb on their front porch to a purple bulb.
· Purple flowers in your windows – Color and cut out or print purple flowers to tape up in the windows of your homes and businesses.
· Share your purple on social media – Choose which purple activities you want to participate in then take pictures, share them on social media and tag @alziowa and #ENDALZ to turn Facebook, Instagram and Twitter purple too.
In the Cedar Valley, Lincoln Savings Bank and the Waterloo Convention Center will be lighting their buildings purple for the month of June, and there will be a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association at the Waterloo Bucks game on June 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Fight the Darkness of Alzheimer’s on the Day with the Most Light. The Longest Day – June 21
During June, the Alzheimer’s Association is also inviting Iowa residents to participate in The Longest Day® on June 21. Held annually on the summer solstice, The Longest Day invites participants to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.
Throughout the month and culminating on June 21, Longest Day participants will bake, bike, hike, golf, knit, play bridge and participate in other favorite activities to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
For more information and to register, visit alz.org/thelongestday and alz.org/abam.
About the Alzheimer’s Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.