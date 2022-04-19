April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness for the children in our state who are experiencing abuse or neglect.
According to the Iowa Department of Human Services, 8,592 Iowa children were subject to abuse or neglect in 2020. Let us use this month to consider the ways we, as a community, can make an impact and keep kids safe and address the root stressors that families face.
At my organization, Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI), we operate programs across the state that aim to prevent child abuse by strengthening parents early in their children’s lives. And we also provide services that ensure Iowa kids have safe, healthy homes if they must be temporarily removed from their parents’ care. These programs always prioritize family reunification and healing the entire family.
These programs are inspired by the federal Family First Prevention Services Act, which aims to keep children connected to their family if it is safely possible in order to avoid the trauma of being removed from their family of origin and their established community.
Our Kinship Navigator programs support families in crisis, where children have experienced abuse or neglect. When kids must be removed from their home due to safety or wellbeing concerns, their relatives or close family friends can serve as temporary guardians and receive support from LSI. These caregivers are helping kids through a traumatic experience by keeping them connected to their support systems until they are able to safely return home. If a child needs foster care, these guardians can also become licensed as “kinship caregivers.” When a child can safely stay with a familiar face, it also helps birth families feel confident knowing their child is cared for by a trusted family member or friend while they do everything they can to work toward reunification.
Please join me in thanking all of our kinship caregivers across the state. They are strengthening Iowa families, keeping kids safe, and stopping the cycle of abuse. Thank you for the important work you do each day to build brighter futures.
Nancy Krause is LSI’s Vice President of Programs and Services. She can be reached at Nancy.Krause@LSIowa.org.