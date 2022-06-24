Iowa’s elected officials reacted to the news of the United States Supreme Court’s decision overruling the landmark 1973 case, Roe v. Wade. The 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson says that the Constitution does not confer the right to an abortion. Justice Alito wrote the majority opinion. Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh filed concurring opinions, while Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan filed a dissenting opinion.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds voiced her support of the decision.
“The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded,” Gov. Reynolds said, “that all human beings, without exception, are created equal.”
“By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley made a statement about how the decision would protect the right to life.
“Today’s decision recognized that the weak legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade has done more to provoke conflict than to resolve it, as the late Justice Ginsburg observed,” Sen. Grassley said. “In a meticulous and well-reasoned opinion, the court dispensed with a flawed precedent, as it has rightly done in landmark decisions throughout history.
“For many Americans, including myself, this decision is about far more than correcting a flawed legal analysis in Roe; it means that the rights of the unborn are no longer in jeopardy by our federal government. Our nation was founded on the fundamental principle we are endowed by our creator with the unalienable right to life – a right that must be protected.
“This ruling does not ban the practice of abortion but instead empowers the people, through their accountable elected representatives to make commonsense policy decisions. It takes policymaking out of the hands of unelected judges.
“Regardless of your views on this issue, or any other issue for that matter, we all should respect the role of our impartial judiciary and the decisions that it renders. We’re blessed to live in a country where the people play a leading role in how we are governed. The people can advocate for policy priorities in the public square, the halls of Congress and at the ballot box, as so many pro-life Americans have done throughout the past five decades. Seeking to intimidate or attack the court or undermine its credibility because of an outcome that you don’t support is not the answer.”
Fellow U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst also made a statement agreeing with the Court’s decision.
“I’m proudly and adamantly pro-life,” said Sen. Ernst, “This decision reflects the science, will save lives, and rightly returns policymaking power back to the American people and their elected officials.”
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson (R) said, “This decision will save countless lives. In Congress, I will continue to champion pro-life policies and work to support expecting mothers and their babies.”
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne (D) expressed her displeasure with the Court’s ruling.
“Today is a tragic day for women and for all Americans,” Axne said. “The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is unconscionable, cruel, and takes the power away from tens of millions of American women to make their own medical decisions.
“I have seen firsthand how much progress women have made towards equal pay and equal rights in recent years. Because of the Roe decision, women just like me have been able to go to college, have careers, and plan their lives and families on their own terms. It will disproportionately affect the poor, minority communities, and anyone who can’t travel to another state or county to receive lifesaving medical care.
“This decision takes our country back decades and threatens every American’s right to privacy.
“Put simply, this is discriminatory, unfair, upends 50 years of precedent, and goes against the majority opinion of the American people.”
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R) commented on the importance of the decision.
“Today is a momentous day for the pro-life movement and pro-life Americans across our nation,” Feenstra said. “Since before I was elected to Congress, I have called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned, and after nearly fifty years, I am overjoyed that the sanctity of life has triumphed.
“By striking down Roe, we can truly live up to our highest moral values and allow states like Iowa – where we proudly defend innocent life – to codify laws that reflect our deepest convictions.
“As a Christian and father of four, I will always protect the unborn and vote to ensure that every child is guaranteed one of our most fundamental constitutional rights; the right to life.”
U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks (R) reflected on the decision from her standpoint as a doctor.
“Today, the Supreme Court made the important decision to allow individual states to be able to uphold the sanctity of life and protect the unborn,” she said. “As a doctor, I believe that every life is precious and I have always and will always vote in support of protecting life and the unborn.
“Just as I did when I was a State Senator, I will continue to work to ensure women have access to affordable contraceptives, quality maternal care, and provide support and increase awareness to adoption services.”
A statement from the Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann said, “This victory at the Supreme Court is indicative of the long hard fight to protect the unborn. Roe was wrongfully decided from the start. States should have always had the power to make laws that protected innocent life.
“The Republican Party of Iowa stands committed to defending the most important freedom we have, the Right to Life. While this decision is a huge victory, the fight to protect the unborn must continue on. For the coming months, Democrats will be relentless in trying to intimidate judges and politicians. We must stand strong.”
The Iowa Democratic Party issued the following statement, “It is a dark day for freedom in our nation as we reckon with the consequences of a 50-years-long vendetta against the freedoms protected by Roe v. Wade.
“Iowa Democrats will continue to fight for every Iowan’s right to decide for themselves if, when, and with whom they want to have a family. And this decision has only strengthened our resolve to see these personal freedoms restored.
“The majority of Iowans and Americans believe that abortion should be legal. Democrats in the U.S. House have voted multiple times to write the protections of Roe into law, but Republicans in the Senate block it every time.
“We must elect Iowa Democrats at every level of government in order to protect abortion rights. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republicans will do everything in their power to outlaw abortion in our state.
“This fight is not over – and I’m proud to stand alongside the Iowans organizing for a future where our personal freedoms are protected,” said Iowa Democratic Chair Ross Wilburn.
Pat Grassley, Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives, said, "Today, the Supreme Court restored a fundamental truth Iowa Republicans have always known – life is precious. These past two weeks have brought significant victories for the pro-life movement both nationally and in Iowa. Iowa House Republicans will continue to protect the innocent lives of unborn children."
Iowa State Rep. for District 63, Sandy Salmon, said, “As you can imagine I'm very glad to see this day where the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and Casey. After all these years it is hard to believe that the court has really done this. I wasn't sure I would ever see this in my lifetime. But this decision sends back to the states greater power to protect the unborn. Now we will work to do what we can to get the 24 hour waiting period and the heartbeat law past their court entanglements so they can go into effect.”