Irene Koob, age 92, of Plainfield, IA, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Waverly Municipal Hospital.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday September 8, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua with Rev Todd Burrichter presiding. Interment will be in Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield, Iowa.
Friends may greet the family, 4 — 7 p.m. Thursday September 7, 2023 at the Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory — Olson Chapel in Nashua. Further visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family because of a flower allergy. Online condolences for the Koob family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com
Irene was born on March 31, 1931 on a farm in Bremer County the daughter of G. Clair Johnston and Edith (Hastings) Johnston.
Her elementary education was in Bremer County at a country school and she graduated from Plainfield Community High School in 1949.
Irene was united in marriage to Lloyd W Koob, on November 23, 1951 at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Waverly.
Irene received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Wartburg College in 1963, after many years of summer school, workshops, and correspondence. She taught at a country school, Plainfield Community School, and Nashua Community School at the elementary level. During her 35-year teaching career she influenced many students and enjoyed being in the classroom with them.
Irene was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Nashua and was a past Council member, WELCA President, involved in cluster work, and helped with making quilts.
Irene was Involved in the American Legion Auxiliary in the Plainfield unit, county, district, and state level. She served in many different capacities throughout the years and served 25 years as president of the Plainfield unit.
Irene was a member of the Big 4 Unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association.
She is survived by her children. LuAnn (Steve) Tillery of Boise, Idaho; Susan Vossberg of Montezuma; Barbara (Brad) Schmidt of Waverly and Steven (Dawn) Koob of Plainfield. Grandchildren, Shannon Sands, Heather (Taylor) Ebright, Derek (Amanda) Vossberg, Trisha (Luke) Buhrow, Lindsay Schmidt, Jason (Sakai) Schmidt, Kaitlin Theilen and Devin Koob. Twelve great grandchildren. One brother Leland (Joan) Johnston of Plainfield, Iowa and sister-in-law, Sue Johnston of Texas.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers Leonard Johnston and Lloyd Johnston, son-in-law Steve Vossberg, step grandson Josh Tillery and one great granddaughter Grace Vossberg in infancy.