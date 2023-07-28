Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High around 85F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.