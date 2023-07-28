Irene M. Worth, the daughter of Michael and Elizabeth (Bodnar) Masick, was born December 16, 1925, at her parents’ home in rural Monroe County, IA. She lived in the area until graduating from Lovilia High School and then moved to Burlington, IA, where she was employed in an x-ray lab at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant during WWII. When the need for such employment ended, she moved to Newton, IA, and was employed in the offices of Maytag and later at DeLong’s Jacket Factory in Grinnell before becoming a stay-at-home mom.
On August 23, 1947, she was married to Blake Worth in Newton and they made their home in Grinnell, IA, for the next 68 years. To this union two children were born, Carol and Brian. After her husband passed away in 2016, she moved to Waverly, IA, to be closer to family.
Throughout her life, Irene enjoyed staying active. She played basketball in high school and was on a Maytag bowling team. She and Blake took up golf and introduced the sport to their children. Besides golfing, they enjoyed walking and biking, and it wasn’t uncommon for them to do all three in a day. She also enjoyed volunteering at Second Mile, a not-for-profit organization in Grinnell. After moving to Waverly, Irene helped Carol’s church prepare and serve a community meal each month and, until recently, volunteered with Carol once a week at the Waverly Health Center. She liked going to community events and especially enjoyed the summer municipal band concerts.
Irene was a very loyal and dependable wife, mother, and grandmother. She liked family gatherings, especially at the holidays, and enjoyed hearing what her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were doing. She liked to support area food pantries with grocery donations as she hated to think of children being hungry.
Survivors include her two children, Carol (Kevin) Young of Waverly and Brian (Carol) Worth of West Des Moines; four grandchildren, Meredith (Conner) Tipping of Altoona, Grant (Hanna) Young of Ames, Brittney (Brad) Fox of Edina, MN, and Blake (fiancée Samantha Pothoff) Worth of Kieler, WI; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Ellie Young, and two expected in the fall; one brother, Irvin of Des Moines; and several nieces and nephews.
Irene died July 26, 2023, at the age of 97 at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver, IA, where she had been a resident since July 17 of this year. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and seven siblings.
Per Irene's wishes, there will be no visitation, and a private graveside service will be held for her children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, the Waverly Health Center Auxiliary, or Cedar Valley Hospice.