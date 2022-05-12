The Big 4 Unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association (IRSPA) will meet Wednesday, May 18, at 9 a.m. at the NIACC location in Charles City (200 Harwood Dr.) We are a group of retirees who served in all positions in Iowa schools. We keep in touch with IPERS updates, current health issues and legislative concerns. Come check us out and join us again in September for our annual Q and A with our legislators. Our May program will feature Doris Montag, a free-lance curator and storyteller who speaks about “The History of Ordinary Things”. Google her for more information.
Questions call Mary Koenigsfeld 641-228-1946