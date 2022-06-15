NASHUA – The Annual Spring Field Day at the ISU Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will run from 1:00 to 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday, June 22nd. Dennis Todey, Director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub, will kick-off the program, by providing his insights on crop weather and trends for the 2022 growing season. Antonio Mallarino, professor and extension fertility specialist, will share his insights on proper soil fertility management with regards to current fertilizer prices. Greg Tylka, professor and extension pathologist and nematologist, will provide updates on soybean cyst nematode management. Alison Robertson, professor and extension plant pathologist, will provide an update on crop diseases and tar spot management.
The field day is free and open to the public. It starts at the Borlaug Learning Center Headquarters on the ISU Northeast Research Farm and Demonstration Farm. Directions: From Nashua at the Jct. of Hwy 218 (Exit 220) and Co. Rd. B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south 1 mile to 290th St., then east 0.2 miles to the farm. CCA credits will be available. For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801; or Josh Michel at 563-581-7828.