Four officers were elected during the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County extension council organizational meeting in January. The nine-member county extension council annually elects officers to comply with Iowa law.
Chris Pries, Plainfield, is the newly-elected chairperson. Pries will preside at all meetings of the county extension council, have authority to call special meetings and perform duties as performed and exercised by a chairperson of a board of directors of a corporation. Jason Lobeck, Tripoli was elected vice chairperson.
Abby Rippe, Denver, was elected secretary and has the responsibility of keeping the minutes of all county extension council meetings and signing required papers for the council.
The council elected Nancy Foelske, Tripoli, to the treasurer position. The treasurer has charge of all the funds of the county extension council; receives, deposits, pays and disburses. The treasurer insures an accurate record of receipts and disbursements and submits reports to the county extension council.
As elected officials, the county extension council is the governing body of ISU Extension and Outreach. The county extension council with ISU Extension and Outreach support hires county staff, manages the county extension budget and helps determine programming.
In partnership with ISU Extension and Outreach, the council provides educational opportunities that bring university resources to the needs of the county and region. Local county extension programs include the 4-H and Youth Development Program, Iowa Master Gardeners, Master Conservationist, coordinating the large Waverly Community Sharing Garden and Orchard, aiding with, and providing programming for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Sciences, plus Community and Economic Development.
The county extension office is located at 720 Seventh Ave. SW in Tripoli. To learn more about ISU Extension and Outreach in Bremer County, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/Bremer, or call 319-882-4275.