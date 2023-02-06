Four officers were elected during the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County extension council organizational meeting in January. The nine-member county extension council annually elects officers to comply with Iowa law.
Dave Drape, Waverly, is the newly elected chairperson. Drape will preside at all meetings of the county extension council, has authority to call special meetings and perform duties as performed and exercised by a chairperson of a board of directors of a corporation. Jason Lobeck, Tripoli, was elected vice chairperson.
Abby Rippe, Denver, was elected secretary and has the responsibility of keeping the minutes of all county extension council meetings and signing required papers for the council.
The council elected Nancy Foelske, Tripoli, to the treasurer position. The treasurer has charge of all the funds of the county extension council; receives, deposits, pays and disburses. The treasurer ensures an accurate record of receipts and disbursements and submits reports to the county extension council.
As elected officials, the county extension council is the governing body of ISU Extension and Outreach. The county extension council with ISU Extension and Outreach support hires county staff, manages the county extension budget and helps determine programming.
In partnership with ISU Extension and Outreach, the council provides educational opportunities that bring university resources to the needs of the county and region. Local county extension programs include the 4-H and Youth Development Program, Iowa Master Gardeners and Waverly Community Sharing Garden and Orchard.
The county extension office is located at 720 7th Ave SW, Tripoli. To learn more about ISU Extension and Outreach in Bremer County, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/bremer.