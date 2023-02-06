Four officers were elected during the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County extension council organizational meeting in January. The nine-member county extension council annually elects officers to comply with Iowa law.

Dave Drape, Waverly, is the newly elected chairperson. Drape will preside at all meetings of the county extension council, has authority to call special meetings and perform duties as performed and exercised by a chairperson of a board of directors of a corporation. Jason Lobeck, Tripoli, was elected vice chairperson.