Are you a new or experienced hand at growing your vegetables and/or flowers and want to learn more about gardening methods and tips? Come to the Waverly Public Library from 1-2pm on Saturday, April 23rd for a free and educational program on “Growing and Enjoying Your Garden.” This event is open to the public and all ages.
Presenting the program will be Ron Lenth, the Bremer County Director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. He presents a number of these programs, plus coordinates the large, Waverly Community Sharing Garden and Orchard. Last year they grew and donated over 9,000 pounds of fresh and nutritious produce, which went to area churches and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Free garden seeds will also be available to those attending, compliments of the ISU Extension-Bremer County office. Families are encouraged to attend as a great way to get the kids into learning how to grow and appreciate homegrown produce.