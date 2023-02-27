Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.