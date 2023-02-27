Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Is it in your home? Learn more about radon…what it is…. how can we test for it…what do I do if it’s levels are above a certain level? Come to the Denver Library on Thursday evening, March 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m. to get some answers. The meeting is free and open to the public, and there may be a few home test kits available. Presenting the program will be Ron Lenth, Director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Bremer County.
ISU Extension hosting radon program at Denver Library on March 2
