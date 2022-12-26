Rural families living on farms and/or acreages are invited to a series of free educational programs to help them live and grow in a rural lifestyle plus explore new potential businesses or hobbies. These will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. in January at the Northeast Iowa Research Farm Borlaug Learning Center in Nashua. Speakers range from those with successful local niche farming backgrounds to professionals in food preservation and storage. Those interested can chose to attend any or all of the programs.
Hosted by area ISU Extension offices, speakers will discuss their business and how it was developed over the years. The first program on Jan. 5 will feature area beekeeper Jerry Macken of Readlyn of Wapsie Acres Honey Farm, on managing bees and honey production. The next Thursday, Jan. 12, Rob Faux, Tripoli, Genuine Faux Farms, will share their experiences with small flock and backyard poultry.