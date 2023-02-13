The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program will be hosting live-streamed Private and Commercial Continuing Instruction Courses (P-CIC & C-CIC) online training this spring as an additional opportunity for private and commercial pesticide applicators to be trained. Attendees will need a computer and a good internet connection to participate in the programs. Applicators can register by going to the Extension Store (https://store.extension.iastate.edu) and searching for “Live Streamed”.
Here is the schedule for the statewide CIC reshow dates and times:
Private Continuing Instruction Courses
- February 28, 1-3:30 p.m.
- April 4, 9-11:30 a.m.
Commercial Continuing Instruction Courses
Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management (CCA CEU’s Available), Categories 1A, 1B, and 1C
- February 28, 9-11:30 a.m.
- March 30, 6-8:30 p.m.
Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators, Categories 3O, 3T, and 3OT
- March 9, 9-11:30 a.m.
- March 30, 1-3:30 p.m.
- April 18, 9-11:30 a.m.
Contacts:
Kathleen Wilson, Pesticide Safety Education Program, 515-294-1122, kmwilson@iastate.edu