With the Bremer County Fair wrapping up a successful year Saturday night, Waverly Newspapers continues its snapshot reporting of fair activities for the second half of the week.
On Wednesday, the pet show featured a range of small animals from geckos to goats. (Any indoor show with goats inevitably needs to break out the brooms, which also happened here.)
By far the loudest animals were those goats, which bleated non-stop through the event, to the amusement of the audience.
Mandie Sandermann served as judge for the competition and took the noise in stride. She greeted each young person and asked them about their pet before choosing a champion and reserve champion in each category.
Riley Smith of Tripoli took first in category with her guinea pig, Reese’s Pieces, a furry black handful that’s about a year and a half old.
“They’re very playful,” Riley said. “They like to be around people. They’re very talkative.”
Before the competition, she explained that she has about 27 animals at home.
“There’s chickens, horses, bunnies, cats, dogs, guinea pigs,” she listed. “We have a lot of animals.”
Lawsyn Epley, of Waverly’s B-Square 4-H Club, showed his large Great Dane/lab mix named Marshall.
“He loves to snuggle, and he’s a good dog,” Lawsyn told the judge. “He’s really soft.”
Marshall earned reserve champion in the dog category, but the top dog was Nellie, the mixed shepherd dog of Emily Manweiler, from Sumner.
“Nellie really likes to play keep away,” Emily said. “Initially it’s fetch, but then she comes back and you have to chase her to get it. That’s her favorite game.”
Layne Epley, also of Waverly’s B-Square Club, showed his 3-year-old Norwegian Pygmy goat, Jack.
“One of Jack’s terrible bad habits is basically eating my homework,” he told the judge.
Sandermann asked what his favorite thing about owning a goat is.
“He’s really friendly,” Layne said. “He’s kind of like one of my best friends.”
Ava Dermody of Waverly’s Townline 4-H Club took home top honors with her tortoise, Leo Tortellini, not only class champion but also overall show champion.
“Last year after the pet show, I took Leo around the fair and took pictures of him in different places and made a book,” she said. This year she showed the book in the 4-H category of Child Development.
“It got considered for state fair,” she noted.
Reserve champion of the show went to Nancy Van de Wall, of Denver’s Jefferson Superiors 4-H Club, for her 6-year-old Dutch rabbit, Pete.
Things really got hopping at the fair Thursday, when the rabbit show drew kids and adults alike to the rabbit tent. Participants prepped and tried to keep their animals calm before showing them.
Maesi Wahl of Tripoli waited to show her Continental Giant, Sally Jo, a big girl “pushing 16 pounds,” according to Maesi.
Why does she have such a big bunny?
“I just wanted a big rabbit. She just turned out to be really big,” she said. “I knew she was going to be big, but not this big.”
Sally Jo has a ways to go before she catches up with her mother, Sassafras, a 16.9-pound black doe shown by Adeline Baskett, a ninth-grader. Adeline also showed Sassafras last year.
“She got second largest rabbit at state fair last year,” she said, explaining that the black Flemish rabbits tend not to be as large as other colors, “so she is a very large black rabbit.”
On Friday morning, the fairgrounds were a cacophony of baaing sheep, spraying water, and blasting hair dryers, as young people and their families prepared sheep for showing. The carefully shaved ewes were bathed at hoses and then primped for maximum appeal in the ring.
“We have to wash her and make her fur look really white, to make her all clean,” explained Kierstyn Klein of Waverly’s Townline 4-H Club. “And then you have to make the bottom legs really fluffy.”
Kierstyn had her hands full with her lively 165-pound sheep, noting that the ewe does not like to be shown. A nearby mentor mentioned that when it’s cool, as it was Friday morning, the sheep get “a little more rambunctious.”
When asked how to control a sheep that weighs more than she does, Kierstyn replied, “I don’t really know.” But she likes raising sheep nonetheless.
“I like being able to spend time with them,” she said. “You just have to gain a friendship with them.”
Ari Kehret, age 9, and her sister Izzy, 6, from Parkersburg, visited the poultry display Friday.
Ari’s favorite fair offerings were “the show ring of the animals and the petting zoo. I haven’t gotten to the rides yet, but I’m looking forward to them.”
“I like that most of the animals are very cute,” Izzy said. Her favorite animal? “That baby chicken right there.”
Outside the show arena, Emily Manweiler waited in dusty white jeans to show her Brown Swiss dairy cow, Maisie.
“She’s my Showmanship calf,” Emily said. “We just won Senior Showmanship, so we’re going to be back in for Advanced.”
Maisie appeared calm and gentle, but not all cows are, Emily said.
“I have a Jersey cow that got reserve champion today, and she does not cooperate.”
Emily explained that dairy exhibitors are required to wear white pants “because the dairy color is white. They’ve been doing it forever.”
She noted that that requirement means “a lot of bleach” with her laundry.
Near the show arena, families were preparing their goats for the show that would follow the sheep Friday.
Eight-year-old Sterling Morris of Waverly was helping his family by watching the two goats they would show.
Earlier in the week, Sterling had told Waverly Newspapers he was looking forward to showing his bottle calf.
Since then, “In the open show, I got third,” he reported. He had another show coming up on Saturday.
The Hinrichs family was primping their goats for the goat show, including Gigi, who W-SR junior Madison Hinrichs said has a “diva attitude.”
“She thinks she’s the boss of everyone,” noted Madison, who said she really likes raising goats. “I love how they act. They have goofy personalities. I love them.”
One disadvantage of showing dairy animals is the need to keep them on their milking schedule at the fair, two to three times a day. Jennifer Koepke of Denver had a portable milk machine hooked up to her cow.
“This cow here will give probably 40 pounds a day, 50 pounds a day,” she said. “She was the supreme champion cow today.”
Saturday‘s events included the cute baby contest in the morning. Beth Mugan and Nanette Droste have judged at the event more than seven times, they estimate.
“We’ve always worked as a team,” Mugan said. “Usually Charlie Mueller is our third judge.” Sure enough, Mueller soon joined the two at the judging table.
“As adorable as each child is, I think I enjoy the parents more,” Droste commented. “They’re just in love with their children. They want to showcase them. There’s not enough love in the world, so, to me, it’s just very emotional.”
They acknowledged the challenge of comparing the infants and toddlers with each other.
“Every child, of course, is a winner,” Droste said. “Are you going to choose between a rose and a chrysanthemum? That’s the hardest part.”
“The children do not know that this is a contest,” Mugan observed, laughing, “so they’re up there with each other, wanting to hold hands or pick a bow out of somebody’s hair. They’re just interacting as playtime.”
With categories of prettiest eyes, chubbiest cheeks, parent/child lookalikes and most hair, the competition was low-key, and everyone seemed to have a good time.
At the end, the winners of each category returned to the stage for the judges to choose an overall 2022 Bremer County Baby Contest king and queen.
Owen Poppe, all blue eyes and smiles, was crowned king, and a serious-looking Jacie Marcille was crowned queen.
A walk around the fairgrounds led to the Bremer County Cattlemen grill, where Vice-President Brian Bahlmann and his son, Dustin, stood in a cloud of smoke, grilling meat for the expected lunch crowd.
Brian commented on the great weather they’d had at the fair this year, noting that he had been working there at the grill all week. “I’m usually here by nine and leave by seven.”
That schedule left him with about enough time to shower and go to bed at the end of the day before starting all over again the next morning.
But it was a good year for the fair.
“We’ve had really good crowds,” he said.