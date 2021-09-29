It’s mum’s season and that’s all you really need to know even before you ask Val Holm, the owner of Waverly’s Tiedt Nursery, how business is going this fall.
This means deep texture, rich color, the opulent presence of yellows, rust and white flowers interspersed among rows of garden decorations, and shrubbery at the nursery.
Located at 2419 E Bremer Ave., it has made plant lovers take a right turn on their way into town – or swerve left across traffic – for 32 years.
On this Wednesday afternoon, when I popped in there, the fall sun happened to be still strong, and the earth looked thirsty, but the palette of fall was in full swing, ready to be painted with inside and outdoors decorations and enjoyed.
For me, a trip here is not just an opportunity to chat with the owner and her helpers; it is a place of peace and a mind reset when life takes on a hectic pace.
Always beaming with positive energy, Val is a constant presence here even when she is absent.
Today, she is as radiant as the mums, and thankful to have run the business out of this location for the past three decades.
She knows I often stop here to recharge myself in this oasis of sanity where green is vested in the color of the leaves, not in the stock market.
As I contemplate buying mums, Mark Westbrock, owner of Solstice Farm, pulls in to get hazelnut shrubs and native trees.
“They are going in the turkey pasture,” he tells me when I ask if the hazelnut shrubs are decorative or really have edible hazelnuts. “I will let my turkeys eat them.”
Like many area farmers, Mark works hard and walks the walk of a lifestyle he has chosen to be close to the earth.
And so has Val, who is glad to see another kindred spirit patronize her business.
Val said the year has been good for her business since between the storms that uprooted a lot of trees and the ash borer disease, the demand for trees has grown significantly.
And it is her favorite season, to boot.
As usual, it takes a while to convince her and her staff – Tana Hinz, the new hire, and veteran helper Melissa Carter – to pose for a picture, and eventually, they give in but not before arranging lots of flowers around the bench on which they eventually sit.
Such is the world of hard working women – they often have all the smiles and appreciation for others, but when it comes to them, they hesitate to draw attention to themselves.
Eventually, everyone relaxed and I was able to capture this semi-candid photo where they felt comfortable to be themselves.
The five mums that were left at the nursery became just one after Val loaded four in my car – two will go to a friend and two will spend the fall in my house.
As she stretched plastic under the mums in the trunk and in the back seat, Val echoed an old proverb I know about the shoemaker’s children going barefoot because their dad is so busy with others, he never has the time to make shoes for his own kids.
“You know,” she said in passing, “I haven’t had time to get any mums for myself yet.”