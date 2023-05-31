The Waverly Senior Center and their non-profit partner, Friends of the Family Auxiliary, will be serving the June 506 Café on Tuesday, June 13. Served drive-thru only, the meal can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10, and reservations may be made by calling 319-352-5678. Please reserve your luncheon no later than Friday, June 9 at 3 p.m.
June 506 Café Menu:
- Grilled Brats on a Bun
- Sauerkraut & Other Fixings
- Potato Salad
- Rosie’s Baked Beans
- Scotcharoos
- Chilled Bottled Water
“The Friends of the Family Auxiliary supports the fundraising efforts of the area Friends of the Family. This organization does such important giving hope to women and families facing trauma. Proceeds from the purchase of 506 Café lunches are shared 50/50 to support their projects” said Cyndi Campbell, Board Chair of the Waverly Senior Center.
“Friends of the Family Auxiliary is happy to be working with the Waverly Senior Center 506 Cafe in June. This partnership helps us contribute to the immediate needs of the F of F shelter and its clients. We thank the community for their support as well” said Barb Anderson, President of the Friends of the Family Auxiliary Board.