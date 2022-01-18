The work of Romanian artist Raluca Iancu is on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery through Feb. 25.
The exhibition, “It’s Not Easy to Stop a Train,” is free and open to the public. An artist reception will be Friday, Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m., with a gallery talk by the artists at 7 p.m.
“‘It’s Not Easy to Stop a Train’ is an immersive installation that presents the audience with the opportunity to experience and interact with one compartment of a crashed long-distance passenger train,” Iancu said in her artist statement. “This installation is an exploration of crashes and disasters; the importance of humor in art; the role of truth, fiction and the spectacle; and notions of representation. Crashes are the perfect locus to observe the line where function and dysfunction bleed into one another.”
Iancu earned her MFA in studio art, printmaking from the University of Tennessee and her BFA in printmaking from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design University in Halifax, Canada. She has exhibited internationally at venues including the Domek Miedziorytnika Gallery & Museum in Poland, the National Museum Robevci in Macedonia and the International Print Center New York in New York City.
Located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center at Wartburg College, guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. All visitors must adhere to the college’s COVID-19 mitigation policies. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.