It’s a great day to be a Go-Hawk!
Any day, every day.
But the first day of the school year is an especially great day to do just that–be a Go-Hawk.
That’s what Parker Holmgaard, an eighth-grader, reminded his fellow students as he addressed the middle school assembly on Wednesday.
The air conditioned auditorium was a fitting shelter from the sizzling heat that forced administrators to shorten the first day of the school year.
The auditorium was a beehive of energy, especially as the students started clapping to the upbeat music at the beginning of the assembly.
The fusion of anticipation, reconnecting with old friends and meeting new ones, not to mention greeting the teachers, melted away as Parker gave his brief remarks.
“One of my favorite memories is from sixth grade when we played in the championship kickball game,” he told the assembly. “It was so much fun, hanging out with all of my friends, making the line up and making our team jerseys.”
He also mentioned the 5K, which is a fundraiser for the school.
“There is even extra fun to be had for the top donors, like dying Mr. Langner’s hair,” he said. “This is one of the top things I am looking forward to doing this school year.”
Parker shared some advice with his peers that can be helpful, not just for the students, but for all ages.
“No matter what you need help with, always ask for help,” he said. “All of our teachers are more than willing to help us, but we have to be willing to ask. The things you don't understand will pile up, and then you’ll get way behind."
He then urged his schoolmates to get their work done promptly as this proactive approach would “make your school year so much better.”
“If you have your work done on time, you will have the chance to make memories with your friends instead of sitting in detention completing missing work,” he said.
And just like that, the school year kicked off, full of promise to be a great year to be a Go-Hawk!