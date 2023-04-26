The guard is changing at the Shell Rock City Hall.
Longtime City Clerk Marilyn Hardee will retire on July 7, and Jessica Meyer, who started as a trainee on April 17, will eventually step into the position.
Marking 35 years of service to the city
Marilyn started her stint at City Hall in 1988, after working at the Red Fox Inn as a night auditor at the front desk.
At the time, the council chambers and City Hall were in the Boyd Building, and they shared space with the police department.
“I shared a desk with (the late) Lou Staudt, the police sergeant at the time,” she said. “On the days he was on duty, I sat at the council table.”
When she first joined city staff, Marilyn worked with deputy clerk Julie Gibson and Mayor Gary Holiday, who served several terms as mayor and a councilman. After Gibson left, Rachel Nieman took her place and worked in that position as a deputy clerk until her retirement in 2017.
Thinking about her upcoming retirement, Marilyn is reflective of the people who crossed her path along the way. She worked with the town’s first female mayor, Bev Everson, who, along with her husband, Dale, started the long-running and popular spring swing show.
After Everson’s second term, Marilyn continued to work with the long line of city leaders who followed: Ben DeWitt, Bruce Juel, Robert Greenlee and Greg Woodley, a second term for Greenlee and finally current Mayor Larry Young, now in his eleventh term.
“I enjoyed everyone I worked with and for,” Marilyn said. “They were all good mayors.”
Mayor Young said Marilyn made significant contributions to how the city operates.
“She definitely improved the city tremendously and made my job easier,” Young said.
In addition to her duties, which include handling the financials, maintaining the city records and working with the public, Marilyn, a Plainfield native, also took care of the plants in the office.
In the new space of City Hall, at 802 North Public Road, the site of the former Ford dealership where the office moved in 2016, Marilyn has had plenty of space to let her green thumb flourish.
Among the plants today is an impressive palm tree, which now occupies the corner of the office and seems to bask in the light streaming from above and around. It was donated by Darrell and Connie Bohlen, who could no longer care for it because of its size. Another sizable plant sits on the counter, a gift from the Nelson & Toenjes law office when the City Hall moved in its new location.
Marilyn is married to Bill Hardee, an electrician. The two have six adult children, nine grandchildren and a great grandchild.
Marilyn said working as city clerk has allowed her to care for her kids when they needed her most and now, that she has grandkids, it would be fitting for her to help care for them in retirement.
With all the planning that has gone into what she wants to do in retirement, Marilyn is quick to admit that she has mixed feelings about leaving.
She thought she was ready last year, but then changed her mind.
Today she appears more prepared for the shift of pace. She knows she will miss the workday structure and the people, but she has a lot of memories to cling onto.
“It has been a privilege,” she said.
Meyer to step in as city clerk after Hardee retires
Jessica Meyer, who is now the clerk in training, has served as a deputy clerk for 11 years for her native town of Rockford.
A 2001 graduate of Rockford High School, she is looking forward to the new position in Shell Rock.
She said the new job is much closer to her residence in Clarksville.
As she is learning the ins and outs of the job and how things are done in Shell Rock, Jessica is also taking on the duties of caring for the plants in the office, not a small task.
“I am very excited about that,” she quipped. “I have a green thumb as well.”