I wrote in this same space not too long ago about returning to Waverly after more nearly three years working for a daily newspaper in Wyoming.
I was revved with energy to come back to a community I grew to love so much. The feeling was indescribable.
This piece won’t carry that same rosy tune, but a bittersweet one.
Many of you know, some of you don’t. I have accepted a position with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, my hometown newspaper – a dream I've had since I was a kid. Wednesday was my last day at Waverly Newspapers.
Scribbling, then typing my thoughts and emotions into something that makes sense has been really difficult over the past few days.
I was on my way to Go-Hawk Stadium to cover the Class 4A state football quarterfinal between Bondurant-Farrar and Waverly-Shell Rock. I live less than a mile from the stadium, but decided to take the long way – down Bremer Avenue and up Fourth Street and right on 10th Avenue Southwest. The windows were down, and I took in the crisp, autumn air. A country tune rang through the speakers in my car, though I don’t recall the name of it. The closer I got to the stadium, the more surreal everything began to feel. I started tearing up.
Allow me to explain.
You could say I’m leaving – a second time – after a year and a half. That’s true. But I also landed my first journalism job in this same town more than six years ago. A 25-year-old kid back then, who didn’t know anything about Iowa, wrestling or to keep your gas tank at least halfway full during the wintertime, I fell in love with this community. In a way, I grew up here – both as a writer and as a person.
Throughout the years, I have had the extraordinary pleasure of covering some of the best schools, teams and student-athletes in the state. I’ve written about state championships and heartbreaking losses, dynasties and dominant seasons. But, most importantly, the opportunity to share so many special, heartwarming and impactful stories with you has been such a luxury to me.
In 2015, this community took me in as a baby-faced kid, who didn’t know a lick about anything in this state, other than it was north of Missouri. I was the new kid on the block, so to speak. Other than a buddy – who is now one of my best friends – while moving into my apartment in Cedar Falls, I didn’t know anyone. I had to create relationships with coaches, student-athletes, administrators, parents and fans on the fly. You all made that part easy, welcoming me into your community with open arms. I will never forget that.
Over my time here in Waverly and, really, throughout covering sports in Iowa, I’ve come to learn how passionate you all are about local sports. From supporting the W-SR Go-Hawks, the Janesville Wildcats, the Denver Cyclones, the Tripoli Panthers, the Clarksville Indians, the Nashua-Plainfield Huskies, the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars and the Wapsie Valley Warriors, your loyalty, dedication and support has been a joy to watch and write about. Each and every one of these communities is first class, hands down.
When turned into W-SR High School and parked, those tears I shed earlier turned into a smile.
Yes, I’m sad to leave a place I have grown to love. It will be hard to leave my co-workers, especially my editor, Anelia K. Dimitrova, as well as the friendships I’ve been blessed to have. It will be tough not being able to catch up with fellow sports writers during state tournaments and meets. But the memories I have will always be with me, wherever I go.
In this case, I’m heading back to St. Louis, my hometown, to work for the newspaper I grew up reading. After being away from home for nearly seven years, I finally can say I’m coming home. And I’m beyond excited to get started.
To everyone in the Waverly and surrounding communities, thank you from the bottom of my heart. It has been an absolute honor to be a voice for you throughout the years.
I forever will cherish the wonderful moments I’ve experienced.