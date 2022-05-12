A great man, known to Christians as Lord and Savior said, “Peace Be With You.” What Jesus meant by that is He wanted us to have wholeness of body and mind plus a peace that surpasses all human understanding.
Boy, are we as Christians not living that greeting that Jesus gave to his disciples when he returned to them following his resurrection. It should be no massive conundrum as to why we aren’t living out His greeting. You see, we ought to be living that greeting out in our every action and reaction. IN FACT, we as a society no matter what god you call your god and even if you have no god at all in your life, we as a society need to be living by that greeting of Jesus.
It appears every day there is a new challenge in our society that competes with the Bible, the Torah, the Koran, and other religious doctrinal statements of belief.
In 1972 the gay community started vocal and sometimes violent protests during the world-wide gathering of the United Methodist Church of which I am an elder. That continues at every world-wide conference called the General Conference and for decades has also been the case at our conference level meetings. Here in Iowa that means all of Iowa. This issue will soon divide the United Methodist Church into at least two denominations.
In 1973 Row vs. Wade started the abortion wars. Today the side that won that decision is approaching mental derangement because the Supreme Court may say that they overstepped their bounds in 1973. The argument, the justice posits, is that this is not a constitutional issue but a states’ rights issue.
The side that lost in 1973 is in a state of euphoria because they feel that finally justice will be served for the unborn.
Both of those reactions need to be filtered through the filter of ‘what’s next’ instead of the ‘we win’ or ‘we lost’ filter. Wars are won by strategy. After the strategy is codified than emotion does help to carry out the plan.
However, there is another filter that we seem to forget in the world of religion. In the Christian world we are told we are to be ‘in the world’ but not ‘of the world.’ That means that we as Christians are to engage with the world but we are not to forget our God and what He has taught. Other religious systems have the same set of rules but stated in different ways.
But what happens? Well, a social movement comes along, and we forget what our spiritual leaders and our religious leaders have taught us from our sacred canons. We jump on board the social movement and think we are supporting this ‘thing’ that pulls at our heartstrings. If we do not filter the social movement through our spiritual and/or belief systems, we end up loosing our ethics, morals, and spiritual laws to a temporal cause.
I mentioned two causes earlier. I didn’t say who was right and wrong nor will I. There are other causes like: Black Lives Matter; Critical Race Theory; the 1619 Project; defunding the police; gay unions and all forms of human sexuality; legalization of prostitution; racism; legalization of gateway and hard drugs; and many more. What I am saying is, take these issues that are in the public sector and compare them to your time-tested laws in your belief system.
If we do not test the public sector policies against our religious beliefs of our forefathers (and foremothers) we are in great trouble of making egregious mistakes.
The first mistake in forgetting our beliefs in favor of cultural norms is that the morals and ethics of the society will suffer dramatically. If you don’t believe me look at the demise of the nuclear family over the past 40 years and tell me that social movements don’t matter. It was caused by a breakdown of ethics and morals because they were not filtered through time tested systems.
Peace Be With You.